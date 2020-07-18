All apartments in Sparks
423 C St

423 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 C Street, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location and price. 1 Bedroom apartment. Includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, AC, washer and dryer. Vinyl plank flooring. Close to I-80, bus stops (USA Parkway Bus Line) and shopping in Sparks.

This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electricity with NV Energy

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. Approved Tenant can also obtain this with their renters insurance.

Application screening and Background check $50 per adult. Move-In Admin Fee $75.

We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings.

For more information, please call Robert at 775-657-5476 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.

Schedule a showing today on our website.

B.0144689.CORP
PM.0166465.BRK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 C St have any available units?
423 C St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 C St have?
Some of 423 C St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 C St currently offering any rent specials?
423 C St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 C St pet-friendly?
No, 423 C St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 423 C St offer parking?
No, 423 C St does not offer parking.
Does 423 C St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 C St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 C St have a pool?
No, 423 C St does not have a pool.
Does 423 C St have accessible units?
No, 423 C St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 C St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 C St has units with dishwashers.
