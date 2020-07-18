Amenities

Great location and price. 1 Bedroom apartment. Includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, AC, washer and dryer. Vinyl plank flooring. Close to I-80, bus stops (USA Parkway Bus Line) and shopping in Sparks.



This is a one-year lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.



Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electricity with NV Energy



Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. Approved Tenant can also obtain this with their renters insurance.



Application screening and Background check $50 per adult. Move-In Admin Fee $75.



We are open Monday through Friday 9am to 5:00pm with some availability for Saturday showings.



For more information, please call Robert at 775-657-5476 or visit us at www.pmireno.com.



Schedule a showing today on our website.



B.0144689.CORP

PM.0166465.BRK