Sparks, NV
2091 Mooncrest Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2091 Mooncrest Court

2091 Mooncrest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2091 Mooncrest Ct, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Cabrillo - Popular 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story plan with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - One of our Most Popular Floor Plans ....

The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Cabrillo features a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Maple Cabinets.

This home also includes a luxurious Master Suite with dual vanities and a large walk in closet along with a laundry room with full sized washer and dryer, covered front porch and rear patio, full 2 car garage with opener and fenced rear yard.

Home site 276 is located in a cul-de-sac on a corner lot. Front and rear yard landscape maintenance is included as well.

Please Visit our Website: www.LeaseFrontera.com.

Pricing and Availability can change daily. Please reply to this posting, call or visit our leasing office for details.

Photos in Online Posting are of our Model Homes and not the specific property.

Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436

775.800.8035

Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm

(RLNE5828579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2091 Mooncrest Court have any available units?
2091 Mooncrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2091 Mooncrest Court have?
Some of 2091 Mooncrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2091 Mooncrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
2091 Mooncrest Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2091 Mooncrest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2091 Mooncrest Court is pet friendly.
Does 2091 Mooncrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 2091 Mooncrest Court does offer parking.
Does 2091 Mooncrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2091 Mooncrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2091 Mooncrest Court have a pool?
No, 2091 Mooncrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 2091 Mooncrest Court have accessible units?
No, 2091 Mooncrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2091 Mooncrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2091 Mooncrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
