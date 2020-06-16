All apartments in Sparks
2072 Forestgate Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2072 Forestgate Drive

2072 Forestgate Dr · (775) 800-8035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2072 Forestgate Dr, Sparks, NV 89436
Pioneer Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2072 Forestgate Drive · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Columbus - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.LeaseFrontera.com

From quiet parks to shopping and dining, you'll enjoy a vibrant lifestyle at Frontera at Pioneer Meadows, a new community of Single Family Rental Homes.

The Columbus is a three bedroom home with two full baths, fenced in yard, gourmet kitchen, 2 Bay Garage and more!

Home Site 308 is located close to the private community park. Other homes may also be available.

Availability can change daily. Please Reply to this posting for additional information or to schedule a private showing.

Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.

Frontera at Pioneer Meadows
6618 Cloud Mountain Drive
Sparks, NV 89436

Phone: 775-800-8035

info@LeaseFrontera.com

(RLNE5580224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2072 Forestgate Drive have any available units?
2072 Forestgate Drive has a unit available for $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
Is 2072 Forestgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2072 Forestgate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 Forestgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2072 Forestgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2072 Forestgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2072 Forestgate Drive does offer parking.
Does 2072 Forestgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2072 Forestgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 Forestgate Drive have a pool?
No, 2072 Forestgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2072 Forestgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2072 Forestgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 Forestgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2072 Forestgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2072 Forestgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2072 Forestgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
