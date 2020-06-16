2072 Forestgate Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The Columbus - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: www.LeaseFrontera.com



From quiet parks to shopping and dining, you'll enjoy a vibrant lifestyle at Frontera at Pioneer Meadows, a new community of Single Family Rental Homes.



The Columbus is a three bedroom home with two full baths, fenced in yard, gourmet kitchen, 2 Bay Garage and more!



Home Site 308 is located close to the private community park. Other homes may also be available.



Availability can change daily. Please Reply to this posting for additional information or to schedule a private showing.



Furnished Models Now Open: Monday - Saturday 9 am - 5 pm.



Frontera at Pioneer Meadows

6618 Cloud Mountain Drive

Sparks, NV 89436



Phone: 775-800-8035



info@LeaseFrontera.com



(RLNE5580224)