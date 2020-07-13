AL
Last updated July 13 2020

60 Apartments under $800 for rent in North Las Vegas, NV

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3361 CIVIC CENTER Drive
3361 Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$800
1088 sqft
FRESH PAINT, ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. Wonderful layout with large living space, kitchen and dining area downstairs. Fantastic kitchen w/ solid counter tops, tile flooring and opens up to dining area.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
2432 Ellis St Apt 6
2432 North Ellis Street, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$625
One bedroom apartment will be remodeled to look like one next to it ( see pictures) Tenant leaves 5/31/20 Text Haley at 7252615469 for more information or to put an application! (RLNE5677598)

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Downtown North Las Vegas
2225 McCarran St Unit 3
2225 North Mc Carran Street, North Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$725
Fourplex condo, 2 bedroom 1 bath up for rent. All appliances including washer and dryer included! Tile flooring through living room and kitchen. Some turnover still needed ready by move in mid April. (RLNE5669579)
Results within 1 mile of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated October 8 at 06:32pm
Contact for Availability
Las Brisas de Cheyenne
3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
895 sqft
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1561 Linnbaker Lane #203
1561 Linnbaker Lane, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$645
668 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Gated Community!! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo. Gated Community. Wood Flooring Washer and Dryer in Unit. Rent $800.00 Deposit $700.00 App $60.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
833 BRUCE Street
833 North Bruce Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
841 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 833 BRUCE Street in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
860 Held
860 North Held Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
3082 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit featuring tiled, laminate, flooring, neutral color painted walls, a stove, a refrigerator. This home is conveniently located near public transportation, schools, and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of North Las Vegas
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
26 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Valley View by Welltower Living
1600 S Valley View, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$769
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
760 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip and Arts District, our 55+ active adult community connects you to everyday ways to experience Vegas’ local entertainment and arts scene.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Lantana
6501 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1319 sqft
Nearby Firefighters' Memorial Park and the West Charleston Public Library. Features convenient apartment community amenities, including a carport and package receiving. Apartments include a patio or balcony and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Solstice Apartments
2121 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$753
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$874
522 sqft
Furnished studios or unfurnished one-bedrooms. This pet-friendly community features a pool and a dog park. Summerlin Parkway and Highway 95 are nearby; the North Las Vegas Airport is minutes away.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Accent on Decatur
2950 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$815
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$770
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
775 sqft
Welcome to Accent on Decatur Apartments in Las Vegas; home of the “good neighbor”. We offer a tranquil community just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. Choose from a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment home.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Nellis Air Force Base
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
273 sqft
Experience convenient and modern unit features, such as included cable entertainment and hardwood floors. Enjoy fun apartment amenities, including a game room and club house. Close to the Nellis Air Force Base and Interstate 15.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1251 sqft
Unique, elegant community situated just minutes away from downtown Raleigh. The upscale apartments offer residents an updated kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Torrey Pines Preservation
Sundance Village
6500 West Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1319 sqft
The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom floor plans feature wood floors, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a basketball court. Commuting's easy with I-95 moments away.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 22 at 09:51pm
8 Units Available
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$745
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
5 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
Spanish Oaks
2301 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
One and two bedroom apartment homes with a swimming pool, two spas, 24-hour on-site laundry, fitness center and on-site maintenance. Located close to the Las Vegas strip.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
North Las Vegas

July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Las Vegas Rent Report. North Las Vegas rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Las Vegas rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

North Las Vegas rents increased moderately over the past month

North Las Vegas rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Las Vegas stand at $965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in November of last year. North Las Vegas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    North Las Vegas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in North Las Vegas, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Las Vegas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Las Vegas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Las Vegas' rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-1.2%), Los Angeles (-0.5%), and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Las Vegas than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in North Las Vegas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

