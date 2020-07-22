/
/
lyon county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Lyon County, NV📍
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
542 Village Drive
542 Village Drive, Fernley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Located in the center of town, this adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse has an open loft upstairs and a fenced backyard! The kitchen is spacious with all appliances and tiled counter tops. Master suite is bright with a walk-in closet.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
286 Season Drive
286 Season Drive, Fernley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1815 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home. Living and dining room combo with high ceilings and ceiling fan. Kitchen includes refrigerator, built in microwave, pantry and breakfast bar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2271 Hayfield Lane
2271 Hayfield Ln, Fernley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2318 sqft
Magnificent Silverland Estates 4 bedroom 3.5 Bathroom home with a 3 car garage. Kitchen featuring granite counter tops, bar seating, and stainless steel refrigerator. This home also has a spacious xeriscaped backyard that is fully fenced. No pets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2169 Snow Drift Road
2169 Snowdrift Road, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1476 sqft
New paint and new flooring. Kitchen appliances include electric range, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Central heat and air. Large living area with high ceilings. Front landscaping with an automatic sprinkler system. No pets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
542 Osprey Way
542 Osprey Way, Fernley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1743 sqft
542 Osprey Way Available 08/10/20 Beautiful fully upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 car garge home for rent $2100 per month, garbage paid by owner - (RLNE4776760)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
310 Torrey Pines
310 Torrey Pines Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1251 sqft
Beautiful Dayton Valley 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with Upgrades - Beautifully upgraded single family home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1049 Pepper Ln
1049 Pepper Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1803 sqft
Beautiful house on the Golf Course for rent - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom golf course home. This home has everything! Central vac, fireplace, covered and open patios, a large kitchen with high quality cabinets, pantry and breakfast bar.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
373 Nader Way
373 Nader Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1344 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home n Fernley. Corner lot. $1495 a month with a $1795 deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Available to view NOW! Home comes with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Sorry no pets.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Patrick
35 Patrick Drive, Smith Valley, NV
Studio
$40,000
Nice building lot Partially fenced. Listing Agent: Rex Hartwick Email Address: rexahartwick@gmail.com Broker: Far West R & C Sales/Mgt. Co.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
4555 Rutledge St
4555 Rutledge Street, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4555 Rutledge St Available 04/17/20 Brand new 3 bedroom home, $1675 per month with garbage included. - (RLNE5694467)
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
224 Poppy Hills Drive
224 Poppy Hills Drive, Fernley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1760 sqft
Large home located in Desert Lakes Subdivision - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. Pets on approval (RLNE4646124)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
325 Emigrant Way
325 Emigrant Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1656 sqft
Great Home in Donner Trails Estates - Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, electric stove and built in microwave additional features include breakfast bar. Tile counter tops. Pot Shelves. Faux wood blinds through out. Recessed lighting.
1 of 26
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4561 Spaight
4561 Spaight Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
- (RLNE4710118)
1 of 31
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1318 Winnies Lane
1318 Winnie Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
Kitchen includes gas range, new built-in microwave, new dishwasher, stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Central heat and air. Tile countertops. Blinds throughout. Recessed lighting. French doors leading to den.
Results within 5 miles of Lyon County
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1858 Walker Dr
1858 Walker Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1556 sqft
1858 Walker Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri Level House with Lots of Storage! - Tri level home in River Knolls. Garage includes storage & shop. Kitchen includes gas range and built in microwave. Refrigerator is included. Fenced yard with deck and patio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Manzanita Terr
150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2429 sqft
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,500.00 Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant Available: Immediately Lease Term: 12 months minimum Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1317 North Edmonds Drive - 2
1317 North Edmonds Drive, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse style apartment located right around the corner from restaurants, shopping, and the Highway 50 freeway entrance . This apartment features approximately 1,000 sqft on two floors.
Results within 10 miles of Lyon County
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1170 S Curry St
1170 South Curry Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
848 sqft
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00 Deposit: $1,400.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2845 Tangerine
2845 Tangerine Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
2845 Tangerine Available 08/21/20 Coming Soon! Applications Now Being Accepted! - Two story home in Seeliger School District. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops. 2 separate living spaces, one with a fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lyon County area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, Sun Valley, and Incline Village have apartments for rent.