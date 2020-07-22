Apartment List
/
NV
/
douglas county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, NV

📍

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
331 Tramway Drive
331 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Cozy mountain condo by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. One bed, one bathroom. Owner pays water/sewer, snow removal, and HOA fees.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
803 SPRING VALLEY DR
803 Spring Valley Drive, Double Spring, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
$1500 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Beautiful property with mountain views on Leviathan Flats south of Gardnerville - Beautiful property with mountain views on Leviathan Flats 10 miles south of Gardnerville.

1 of 1

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Quaking Aspen Lane
420 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.1st on a 5 month lease. Price to increase if less than 5 months. Available 7/6/20 Fully furnished.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.

1 of 20

Last updated July 21 at 09:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1052 Arroyo Drive
1052 Arroyo Drive, East Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home - Property Id: 32918 Beautiful home in Gardnerville. We are seeking a Business Professional for this turnkey rental opportunity.
Results within 5 miles of Douglas County

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1433 Friant Dr.
1433 Friant Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
1433 Friant Dr. Available 08/01/20 Charming chalet backing gorgeous wooded meadow! - Three bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage/storage area, with 2 car off-street parking and separate laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1170 S Curry St
1170 South Curry Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
848 sqft
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00 Deposit: $1,400.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
674 Tahoe Keys Blvd
674 Tahoe Keys Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2260 sqft
674 Tahoe Keys Blvd Available 09/01/20 Furnished rental. Three month minimum lease. - 674 Tahoe Keys Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 2,260 sq ft and was built in 1976. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2268 Wyoming Ave
2268 Wyoming Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
2268 Wyoming Ave Available 08/21/20 One level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with 2 Car Garage - 2268 Wyoming Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 1,350 sq ft and was built in 1975. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
709 Lakeview #19
709 Lakeview Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1352 sqft
709 Lakeview #19 Available 09/15/20 Lakefront unit/Furnished or Unfurnished - One of the few lakefront complexes on South Shore awaits you. Literally on the water's edge of Lake Tahoe with panoramic views. (RLNE3552737)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2845 Tangerine
2845 Tangerine Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
2845 Tangerine Available 08/21/20 Coming Soon! Applications Now Being Accepted! - Two story home in Seeliger School District. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops. 2 separate living spaces, one with a fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1317 North Edmonds Drive - 2
1317 North Edmonds Drive, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse style apartment located right around the corner from restaurants, shopping, and the Highway 50 freeway entrance . This apartment features approximately 1,000 sqft on two floors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Patrick
35 Patrick Drive, Smith Valley, NV
Studio
$40,000
Nice building lot Partially fenced. Listing Agent: Rex Hartwick Email Address: rexahartwick@gmail.com Broker: Far West R & C Sales/Mgt. Co.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Douglas County

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1858 Walker Dr
1858 Walker Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1556 sqft
1858 Walker Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri Level House with Lots of Storage! - Tri level home in River Knolls. Garage includes storage & shop. Kitchen includes gas range and built in microwave. Refrigerator is included. Fenced yard with deck and patio.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Manzanita Terr
150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2429 sqft
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,500.00 Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant Available: Immediately Lease Term: 12 months minimum Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
751 Tahoe Blvd. #11
751 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
Incline Village Condo: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Well maintained, clean, and bright Toepa unit. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood styled flooring in the living areas, and newer carpeting in the bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #25
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Incline Village: Mountain Shadows Condominium: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. - Incline Village: Mountain Shadows Condominium: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Totally remodeled Kitchen with Corian Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and gas stove/oven.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Douglas County?
Apartment Rentals in Douglas County start at $1,200/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Douglas County?
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Douglas County have apartments for rent?
Reno, Kingsbury, Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, and Incline Village have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Incline Village, NVFernley, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno