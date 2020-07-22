/
/
douglas county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, NV📍
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
331 Tramway Drive
331 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Cozy mountain condo by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. One bed, one bathroom. Owner pays water/sewer, snow removal, and HOA fees.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
803 SPRING VALLEY DR
803 Spring Valley Drive, Double Spring, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
$1500 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath Beautiful property with mountain views on Leviathan Flats south of Gardnerville - Beautiful property with mountain views on Leviathan Flats 10 miles south of Gardnerville.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Quaking Aspen Lane
420 Quaking Aspen Lane, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
Large 2,000 sf condo across from Heavenly's Stagecoach Express and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Great for hiking and mountain biking. Available until Dec.1st on a 5 month lease. Price to increase if less than 5 months. Available 7/6/20 Fully furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.
1 of 20
Last updated July 21 at 09:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1052 Arroyo Drive
1052 Arroyo Drive, East Valley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home - Property Id: 32918 Beautiful home in Gardnerville. We are seeking a Business Professional for this turnkey rental opportunity.
Results within 5 miles of Douglas County
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1433 Friant Dr.
1433 Friant Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
1433 Friant Dr. Available 08/01/20 Charming chalet backing gorgeous wooded meadow! - Three bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage/storage area, with 2 car off-street parking and separate laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1170 S Curry St
1170 South Curry Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
848 sqft
Clean Townhome on West Side of Carson City - Rent: $1,200.00 Deposit: $1,400.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2035 sqft
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
674 Tahoe Keys Blvd
674 Tahoe Keys Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2260 sqft
674 Tahoe Keys Blvd Available 09/01/20 Furnished rental. Three month minimum lease. - 674 Tahoe Keys Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 2,260 sq ft and was built in 1976. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2268 Wyoming Ave
2268 Wyoming Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
2268 Wyoming Ave Available 08/21/20 One level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with 2 Car Garage - 2268 Wyoming Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 1,350 sq ft and was built in 1975. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
709 Lakeview #19
709 Lakeview Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1352 sqft
709 Lakeview #19 Available 09/15/20 Lakefront unit/Furnished or Unfurnished - One of the few lakefront complexes on South Shore awaits you. Literally on the water's edge of Lake Tahoe with panoramic views. (RLNE3552737)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2845 Tangerine
2845 Tangerine Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1781 sqft
2845 Tangerine Available 08/21/20 Coming Soon! Applications Now Being Accepted! - Two story home in Seeliger School District. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops. 2 separate living spaces, one with a fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1317 North Edmonds Drive - 2
1317 North Edmonds Drive, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse style apartment located right around the corner from restaurants, shopping, and the Highway 50 freeway entrance . This apartment features approximately 1,000 sqft on two floors.
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Patrick
35 Patrick Drive, Smith Valley, NV
Studio
$40,000
Nice building lot Partially fenced. Listing Agent: Rex Hartwick Email Address: rexahartwick@gmail.com Broker: Far West R & C Sales/Mgt. Co.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 10 miles of Douglas County
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1858 Walker Dr
1858 Walker Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1556 sqft
1858 Walker Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri Level House with Lots of Storage! - Tri level home in River Knolls. Garage includes storage & shop. Kitchen includes gas range and built in microwave. Refrigerator is included. Fenced yard with deck and patio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Manzanita Terr
150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2429 sqft
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,500.00 Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant Available: Immediately Lease Term: 12 months minimum Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
751 Tahoe Blvd. #11
751 Tahoe Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,300
480 sqft
Incline Village Condo: 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Well maintained, clean, and bright Toepa unit. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood styled flooring in the living areas, and newer carpeting in the bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #25
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1280 sqft
Incline Village: Mountain Shadows Condominium: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. - Incline Village: Mountain Shadows Condominium: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms. Totally remodeled Kitchen with Corian Counters, Stainless Steel appliances, and gas stove/oven.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Reno, Kingsbury, Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, and Incline Village have apartments for rent.