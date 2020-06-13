Apartment List
19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laughlin, NV

Finding an apartment in Laughlin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Laughlin
8 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$635
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 Sundance Shores
168 Sundance Shores Street, Laughlin, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1482 sqft
168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 - 168 Sundance Shores Laughlin, NV 89029 contains 1482 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Close to the Laughlin Casino Strip. (RLNE5410265)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2345 Brookings Harbor
2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
Results within 1 mile of Laughlin

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holiday Shores
1 Unit Available
863 Brill Drive
863 Brill Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1440 sqft
863 Brill Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Cute cozy fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 Bath home located in the heart of Bullhead City, AZ.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riviera
1 Unit Available
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 08/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holiday Highlands
1 Unit Available
1123 Jocabima
1123 Jocabima Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
937 sqft
Great Manufactured Home Close to the River! - Come check out this great 2 Bedroom 1 Bath manufactured home just a few blocks from the river, today! Large Carport and Arizona Room makes for a nice hang out area in the shade.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palo Verde Place
1 Unit Available
2001 Lause Bay
2001 Lause Bay, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1734 sqft
Beautiful vacation rental near Chaparral Golf Course. This fully furnished 3 bed/2 bath home with fireplace, is near golf course, 6 catch and release ponds, and private boat launch.

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
1467 Arena Cr.
1467 Arena Circle, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1970 sqft
Buena Vista, 3 Bedroom Home - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage and AZ room. Bonus car port out back to store toys. Large yard for all your toys. Located on a small cul de sac. NO DOGS No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4732535)
Results within 5 miles of Laughlin
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1260 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arroyo Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3440 Florence Ave
3440 Florence Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1293 sqft
3440 Florence Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - WINTER VACATION RENTAL Are you looking for a home in the desired Bullhead City area for the winter??? Well look no further.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
2527 E. Vicki Ave.
2527 E Vicki Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
1054 sqft
Great Home in Sunrise Vistas! - Come check out this cute 3 bedroom, 2 baths home in the clean and quiet neighborhood of Sunrise Vistas. This home features laminate and carpet throughout the home, a carport, and a backyard shed and fire pit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Laughlin Ranch
1 Unit Available
2819 Sidewheel Drive
2819 Sidewheel Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2789 sqft
Beautiful Gated community In Laughlin Ranch. Black Mountain Estates. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. 5 car garage. Over 50 ft deep with drive through door. Fully fenced back yard with amazing casino & River views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sunrise Vistas
1 Unit Available
4419 S Caitlan Avenue
4419 S Caitlan Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath home with a covered patio, 3 car boat deep garage, community pool and spa. Pets must be approved by owner. Property is not fenced. Pets must be approved by owner

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Sun Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
859 Warren Road
859 Warren Rd, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has an open concept kitchen/living room with a fireplace. The entire house has been freshly painted and all new flooring. There is an inside washer/dryer area. The backyard is fenced and there is a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Laughlin

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Desert Lakes Golf Course Estates
1 Unit Available
2092 E. Crystal Drive
2092 E Crystal Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1990 sqft
Luxury On The Golf Course! Desert Lakes Estates in Fort Mohave - Here is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home right on the golf course in the Desert Lakes subdivision. 3 car garage for your toys, Central Vacuum System for the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Laughlin, NV

Finding an apartment in Laughlin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

