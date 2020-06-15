All apartments in Carson City
394 Sunchase Court

394 Sunchase Court · (775) 848-7653
Location

394 Sunchase Court, Carson City, NV 89701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern home w/upgrades, new carpet, stove, toilets and kitchen sink. 3BR, 2BA, 2GAR, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Great room design with gas log f/p, tile floors in kitchen, living room, and bathrooms. Large master suite, wall to wall closets, master bath with garden tub and shower stall, double sinks. $1,700 per mo rent, plus utilities. Owner pays sewer and water. No pets, no smoking. Available June 23, 2020. Long term tenant desired. Listing Agent: Charles A Christian Email Address: charles@charleschristian.com Broker: Realty One Group Eminence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Sunchase Court have any available units?
394 Sunchase Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 394 Sunchase Court have?
Some of 394 Sunchase Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Sunchase Court currently offering any rent specials?
394 Sunchase Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Sunchase Court pet-friendly?
No, 394 Sunchase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 394 Sunchase Court offer parking?
Yes, 394 Sunchase Court does offer parking.
Does 394 Sunchase Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 394 Sunchase Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Sunchase Court have a pool?
No, 394 Sunchase Court does not have a pool.
Does 394 Sunchase Court have accessible units?
No, 394 Sunchase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Sunchase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 394 Sunchase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Sunchase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Sunchase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
