394 Sunchase Court

Amenities
Modern home w/upgrades, new carpet, stove, toilets and kitchen sink. 3BR, 2BA, 2GAR, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Great room design with gas log f/p, tile floors in kitchen, living room, and bathrooms. Large master suite, wall to wall closets, master bath with garden tub and shower stall, double sinks. $1,700 per mo rent, plus utilities. Owner pays sewer and water. No pets, no smoking. Available June 23, 2020. Long term tenant desired. Listing Agent: Charles A Christian Email Address: charles@charleschristian.com Broker: Realty One Group Eminence