Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV

Finding an apartment in Carson City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your...

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
4029 Quinn Drive
4029 Quinn Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom Home with Amazing Backyard - Adorable three bed two bath home in East Carson City available NOW. This home boasts a large backyard and beautiful attached deck. Brand new flooring and paint throughout the interior of the home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2517 Rockbridge Dr
2517 Rockbridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1768 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Rockbridge - Property Id: 183983 Modern 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Home has been remodeled and is ready for a new family. Open floor plan with lots of light. Low maintenance yard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
402 W Sixth St
402 West Sixth Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1843 sqft
Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
3903 Village Drive
3903 Village Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1128 sqft
Clean townhome located on a corner lot! New paint, vinyl plank and carpet throughout. The townhome also includes a small, patio style backyard. Carson City Property Management to screen and place tenant only.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.

1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
700 Dornoch Court
700 Dornoch Court, Dayton, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
700 Dornoch Court Available 07/06/20 Dayton Golf Course House - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with an office.The home has been updated with new flooring and new paint. Master suite with slider to the backyard, 15x30 inground pool.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1070 TILLER DR.
1070 Tiller Drive, Incline Village, NV
Studio
$6,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1070 TILLER DR. Available 07/15/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage in Mill Creek Subdivision! - Location, Location, Location!!! 1/2 block off of Lakeshore Blvd. in the desirable Mill Creek Subdivision of Incline Village, NV.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Hidden Lake
2495 Star Pointe
2495 Star Pointe Dr, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2550 sqft
2495 Star Pointe, Reno, NV 89521 - Gracious estate home offered for lease fully furnished. Spend this Summer & Autumn in Reno. AVAILABLE July 1 or sooner. Call for details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
157 Tramway Drive
157 Tramway Drive, Kingsbury, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
Private condo on top of Kingsbury grade by Heavenly's Stagecoach Lodge with beautiful views and hiking trails around the Tahoe rim. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Comes with washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included. Pets allowed upon approval.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
567 Eagle Drive
567 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, NV
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3406 sqft
567 Eagle Dr. - 567 Eagle Dr, 5 BD, 3.5 BA, Spacious Home in Incline. Gorgeous Lakeview. Great Neighborhood, Close to Skiing. It is 3,394 sq ft, with 2 Car Garage. Large Living Area Upstairs and a Spacious Great Room with Wet Bar Downstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carson City, NV

Finding an apartment in Carson City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

