Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260-5 Allouette
260 Allouette Way, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1160 sqft
260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
628 Boulder Circle
628 Boulder Circle, Dayton, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2572 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home off Dayton Valley Road. This lovely 2,572 square foot home has formal living and dining rooms in addition to the family room and nook. The fourth bedroom can function as an office.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2107 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1576 sqft
Spacious Home Off of Stephanie and Wildhorse - Please Note: This home cannot be show until after June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 real estate guidelines.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1504 sqft
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3125 sqft
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 College #23
700 College Drive, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1120 sqft
700 College #23 Available 07/11/20 Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, + Bonus Room. - Mount Rose Chalet. Unfurnished. Cute and spacious, free standing cottage. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + bonus room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Village Blvd. #77
144 Village Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
Incline Village: McCloud Condominium. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - COMING SOON...NEW FLOORING, PAINT, AND BLINDS. Unfurnished, upstairs McCloud Condominium.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/01/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1752 sqft
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Northwood Blvd. #7
801 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1088 sqft
Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms, Updated, Car-Port, Low Elevation, Washer & Dryer - Unfurnished: Incline Village condominium featuring 2 Bedrooms, and 1.5 Bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1164 MONTEVIDEO
1164 Montevideo Cir, Minden, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2378 sqft
1164 MONTEVIDEO - FOR RENT! $2100 PER MONTH - Welcome to The Townes at Monterra. Carson Valley's newest community, offers eloquent townhomes in close proximity to downtown Minden.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Ski Way #2
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
321 Ski Way #2 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious, Low Elevation - Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Mountain Shadows condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
565 SILVERTIP DR.
565 Silvertip Drive, Incline Village, NV
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3754 sqft
565 SILVERTIP DR. Available 07/01/20 FOR RENT! 6 Bedroom, 5 bath 3754 sqft $5000 One year lease! - 6 Bedroom, 5 baths! The living room, kitchen and master suite all on the entry level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
600 HWY 50
600 Hwy 50, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1823 sqft
PineWild, a gated lakefront condo complex on Marla Bay. End unit with a meadow view and a short walk to our 1/4 mile private beach. Within 3 miles of the South Shore 24 hour casino entertainment and Heavenly Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Carson City, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Carson City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

