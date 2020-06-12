/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV
402 W Sixth St
402 West Sixth Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1843 sqft
402 W Sixth St Available 07/01/20 Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.
260-5 Allouette
260 Allouette Way, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1160 sqft
260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
1160 Flintwood Dr.
1160 Flintwood Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Carson City Living with Large Home - Two story living in Carson City (RLNE5757111)
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
394 Sunchase Court
394 Sunchase Court, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1430 sqft
Call 775-848-7653 for showings. Modern home, many upgrades, new carpet, new stove, new toilets and kitchen sink. 3BR, 2BA, 2GAR, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Great room design with gas log f/p, tile floors in kitchen, living room, and bathrooms.
1146 Monument Peak Drive
1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.
1024 Westcreek Lane
1024 Westcreek Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1237 sqft
Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Northridge single family home. This home features 1,237 sqft on a quiet street. This rental is available for $1,500.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,500.
2270 Meadowbrook Lane
2270 Meadowbrook Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1310 sqft
Clean and ready 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage and perfect yard! Large living and dining room space. One small dog negotiable with additional deposit and monthly fee. No cats. Tenant pays all utilities (power, gas, water/sewer, trash).
Results within 5 miles of Carson City
628 Boulder Circle
628 Boulder Circle, Dayton, NV
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home off Dayton Valley Road. This lovely 2,572 square foot home has formal living and dining rooms in addition to the family room and nook. The fourth bedroom can function as an office.
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2107 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in.
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1576 sqft
Spacious Home Off of Stephanie and Wildhorse - Please Note: This home cannot be show until after June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 real estate guidelines.
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
805 Ballybunion Ct.
805 Ballybunion Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1996 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 3 car garage. Home has new flooring throughout. Home includes bonus room perfect for an office or just extra space! Has a formal dining room along with a fireplace in the family room. Large back yard.
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City
25 Sunridge Drive
25 Sunridge Drive, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1506 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Attached Garage Mountain Home Surrounded by Forest, Additional Square Footage With Enclosed Sunroom. Available Now. Pets on Approval. Non-Smoking Home. Great Location, Minutes From Mt Rose Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, and Reno.
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)
820 Oriole
820 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, New Carpeting, 2 Car Garage, Washer & Dryer, Low Elevation.
731 Beverly Circle
731 Beverly Circle, Zephyr Cove, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Panoramic, Eagles nest view of Lake Tahoe and the Mountains! - Fully "turnkey furnished" with brand new furniture and remodeled. New washer and dryer. Within 5 minutes of shopping, medical and walking distance to beaches, hiking, Zephyr Marina, etc.
929 Northwood #101
929 Northwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1846 sqft
929 Northwood #101 Available 10/01/20 Incline Village: Third Creek Condominium - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage - Unfurnished - Third Creek Condominium. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage, Deck.
830 Oriole Way #14
830 Oriole Way, Incline Village, NV
830 Oriole Way #14 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 4 Bedrooms,3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Low Elevation - Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full Size Washer and Dryer. Granite Counter-Tops throughout.
1164 MONTEVIDEO
1164 Montevideo Cir, Minden, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2378 sqft
1164 MONTEVIDEO - FOR RENT! $2100 PER MONTH - Welcome to The Townes at Monterra. Carson Valley's newest community, offers eloquent townhomes in close proximity to downtown Minden.
321 Ski Way #2
321 Ski Way, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
321 Ski Way #2 Available 07/01/20 Incline Village: Condo - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Spacious, Low Elevation - Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Mountain Shadows condo with easy access to parking lot. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
837 Southwood Blvd.
837 Southwood Boulevard, Incline Village, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1332 sqft
Creekside West - This centrally located quiet and bright unit is located only one mile from two of our famous private beaches in Incline. Waking up to the sound of a creek running in your backyard will be your new normal.