Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Super Cute. A lot of updates!. New Cherry cabinets, tile though living space and hallway, wood flooring in both bedrooms. Gorgeous tile walk-in shower in guest bathroom. Master Suite has a full Bathroom with Fancy bowl sink. Living Area has a wood burning fire place perfect for the cold winter months. 2 Car garage. All small dogs and service animals welcome!