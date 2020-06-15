All apartments in Rio Rancho
Find more places like 1444 Penasco Rd. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rio Rancho, NM
/
1444 Penasco Rd. NE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:30 AM

1444 Penasco Rd. NE

1444 Penasco Rd NE · (505) 892-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rio Rancho
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1444 Penasco Rd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Sierra Norte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1444 Penasco Rd. NE · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/947325?source=marketing

Pride of Ownership really shows on this 3 to 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on a quiet street in Sierra Norte. Convenient to all shopping and amenities the West Side has to offer. One of the best and most popular floor plans you will find. . One look and you will see why. Superb use of space makes this home feel super spacious. 3 Bedrooms plus a large Den / Office that can be used for Guests as a 4th Bedroom. Absolutely like new throughout with nice neutral colors. The home features Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Carpeting, Beautiful Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Very private newly landscaped Back Yard with Large Covered Patio. Master Suite featuring walk in closet, his and hers sinks, and large Tub / Shower. Automatic Drip Irrigation and Refrigerated Air are included. Refrigerator Included. Dishwasher Included. Built In Microwave Included. Gas Stove and Oven Included. One Small to medium or Two Small Dogs are allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application.)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4764526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE have any available units?
1444 Penasco Rd. NE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE have?
Some of 1444 Penasco Rd. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Penasco Rd. NE currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Penasco Rd. NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Penasco Rd. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Penasco Rd. NE is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE offer parking?
Yes, 1444 Penasco Rd. NE does offer parking.
Does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 Penasco Rd. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE have a pool?
No, 1444 Penasco Rd. NE does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE have accessible units?
No, 1444 Penasco Rd. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Penasco Rd. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 Penasco Rd. NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1444 Penasco Rd. NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Entrada Pointe Apartments
900 Country Club Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
The Links at High Resort
201 Pinnacle Dr SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Similar Pages

Rio Rancho 1 BedroomsRio Rancho 2 Bedrooms
Rio Rancho 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRio Rancho Luxury Places
Rio Rancho Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albuquerque, NMSanta Fe, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity