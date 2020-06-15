1444 Penasco Rd. NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY - Click on the following link or copy the link into your browser to view the property at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/947325?source=marketing



Pride of Ownership really shows on this 3 to 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on a quiet street in Sierra Norte. Convenient to all shopping and amenities the West Side has to offer. One of the best and most popular floor plans you will find. . One look and you will see why. Superb use of space makes this home feel super spacious. 3 Bedrooms plus a large Den / Office that can be used for Guests as a 4th Bedroom. Absolutely like new throughout with nice neutral colors. The home features Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Carpeting, Beautiful Island Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Very private newly landscaped Back Yard with Large Covered Patio. Master Suite featuring walk in closet, his and hers sinks, and large Tub / Shower. Automatic Drip Irrigation and Refrigerated Air are included. Refrigerator Included. Dishwasher Included. Built In Microwave Included. Gas Stove and Oven Included. One Small to medium or Two Small Dogs are allowed. (Please review our pet and tenant policies prior to submitting your application.)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4764526)