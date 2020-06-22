All apartments in Rio Rancho
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Ducale Drive Southeast, Rio Rancho, NM 87124
Cabezon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - Fully landscaped front and back yard, fenced, corner lot. Two living areas, family room w/gas log fireplace open to eat-in kitchen w/island. Kitchen includes island, GREAT counter and cabinet space, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, walk-in pantry. Large master suite with lots of natural sun light, walk-in closet, double vanity, jetted garden tub, separate shower, access to patio. Guest bathroom has double vanity and combination shower/tub. Laundry room w/wash basin, washer h/u and electric/gas dryer h/u. 3 Car garage w/remotes, refrigerated a/c.

DIRECTIONS South on Unser from Southern > R on Cabezon > L on Western Hills > R on Tulum > R on Soave > L on Montiano > 1st R. is Ducale Dr

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast have any available units?
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Rancho, NM.
How much is rent in Rio Rancho, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rio Rancho Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Ducale Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Rancho.
Does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast does offer parking.
Does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Ducale Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
