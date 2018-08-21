All apartments in Las Cruces
Find more places like 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Cruces, NM
/
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd

4258 Wildcat Canyon Dr · (575) 556-9228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Cruces
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4258 Wildcat Canyon Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
STUNNING Sonoma Ranch Home - This Southwestern beauty is 2591 sq feet in size and will absolutely take your breath away. Open floor plan with two separate living areas with stained concrete and stamped floors and a double sided fireplace. The kitchen boasts of stainless appliances and a ton of natural light. There are 4 large bedrooms, dual vanities in the guest bathroom and jetted tub and step-in shower in master. The master bedroom has an abundance of storage with a large walk in closet. Outdoors you will find amazing Mountain Views, flagstone patio, outdoor kitchen and a rooftop observation deck. As if that is not enough, the garage is over sized with 750 sq feet!

(RLNE5812697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have any available units?
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have?
Some of 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd does offer parking.
Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Park Place
3245 E University Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88011

Similar Pages

Las Cruces 3 BedroomsLas Cruces Apartments with Balcony
Las Cruces Apartments with ParkingLas Cruces Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Cruces Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity