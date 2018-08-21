4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

STUNNING Sonoma Ranch Home - This Southwestern beauty is 2591 sq feet in size and will absolutely take your breath away. Open floor plan with two separate living areas with stained concrete and stamped floors and a double sided fireplace. The kitchen boasts of stainless appliances and a ton of natural light. There are 4 large bedrooms, dual vanities in the guest bathroom and jetted tub and step-in shower in master. The master bedroom has an abundance of storage with a large walk in closet. Outdoors you will find amazing Mountain Views, flagstone patio, outdoor kitchen and a rooftop observation deck. As if that is not enough, the garage is over sized with 750 sq feet!



(RLNE5812697)