Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Refinished hardwood floors and new tile throughout. All new cabinets and countertops in kitchen, updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with storage shed. No utilities included and NO PETS.



*Please view www.eracarlsbad.com for rental application and additional available rentals.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2299873)