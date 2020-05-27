2307 W Bullock St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Fully Furnished: Beautiful,Large Three Bedroom,Two Bath Home With Huge Living Room With Fireplace,Dining Room,Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets,Patio,Two Car Garage,Fenced,Sprinkler System,Nicely Landscaped Yard And Storage Building. All Utilities Paid Including Cable,Internet And Yard Maintenance. Includes Bedding,Linens,Dishes And Cookware. Daily Rate Of $222 Or Corporate Rates Available. Pet Friendly. No Credit Card Fees. Call Carson Real Estate,Inc. At 575-748-1311.please Go See Our Border Patrol,Fletc & Corporate Fully Furnished Rentals Page At Https://Www.facebook.com/Carsonrealestateinc/Or Website: Carsonrealestate.net