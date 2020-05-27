All apartments in Artesia
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:09 AM

2307 W Bullock St.

2307 West Bullock Avenue · (575) 308-9585
Location

2307 West Bullock Avenue, Artesia, NM 88210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,660

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished: Beautiful,Large Three Bedroom,Two Bath Home With Huge Living Room With Fireplace,Dining Room,Kitchen With Lots Of Cabinets,Patio,Two Car Garage,Fenced,Sprinkler System,Nicely Landscaped Yard And Storage Building. All Utilities Paid Including Cable,Internet And Yard Maintenance. Includes Bedding,Linens,Dishes And Cookware. Daily Rate Of $222 Or Corporate Rates Available. Pet Friendly. No Credit Card Fees. Call Carson Real Estate,Inc. At 575-748-1311.please Go See Our Border Patrol,Fletc & Corporate Fully Furnished Rentals Page At Https://Www.facebook.com/Carsonrealestateinc/Or Website: Carsonrealestate.net

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 W Bullock St. have any available units?
2307 W Bullock St. has a unit available for $6,660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2307 W Bullock St. have?
Some of 2307 W Bullock St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 W Bullock St. currently offering any rent specials?
2307 W Bullock St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 W Bullock St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 W Bullock St. is pet friendly.
Does 2307 W Bullock St. offer parking?
Yes, 2307 W Bullock St. does offer parking.
Does 2307 W Bullock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 W Bullock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 W Bullock St. have a pool?
No, 2307 W Bullock St. does not have a pool.
Does 2307 W Bullock St. have accessible units?
No, 2307 W Bullock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 W Bullock St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 W Bullock St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 W Bullock St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 W Bullock St. does not have units with air conditioning.
