Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

231 Burnage Lane Available 07/01/20 2 Story - 4 bedroom 3 bath - Lovely 2 story home in a newer subdivision, a quick 10 minute commute to HAFB.

This home offers 3 living areas. 4 Bedrooms. Convenient 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and island. Utility room off the kitchen. Upstairs features a large loft, perfect for play area, computer room, TV room, plus the large master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet. ....Not too many 4 bedroom homes on the rental market right now...???..This might just be the one for you..



(RLNE2017472)