All apartments in Alamogordo
Find more places like 231 Burnage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamogordo, NM
/
231 Burnage Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

231 Burnage Lane

231 Burnage · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alamogordo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

231 Burnage, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
231 Burnage Lane Available 07/01/20 2 Story - 4 bedroom 3 bath - Lovely 2 story home in a newer subdivision, a quick 10 minute commute to HAFB.
This home offers 3 living areas. 4 Bedrooms. Convenient 1/2 bath downstairs for guests. Large kitchen with granite counter tops and island. Utility room off the kitchen. Upstairs features a large loft, perfect for play area, computer room, TV room, plus the large master bedroom with bathroom and walk-in closet. ....Not too many 4 bedroom homes on the rental market right now...???..This might just be the one for you..

(RLNE2017472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Burnage Lane have any available units?
231 Burnage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamogordo, NM.
Is 231 Burnage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
231 Burnage Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Burnage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Burnage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 231 Burnage Lane offer parking?
No, 231 Burnage Lane does not offer parking.
Does 231 Burnage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Burnage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Burnage Lane have a pool?
No, 231 Burnage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 231 Burnage Lane have accessible units?
No, 231 Burnage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Burnage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Burnage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Burnage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Burnage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Ventanas
2200 1st St
Alamogordo, NM 88310

Similar Pages

Alamogordo 3 BedroomsAlamogordo Apartments with Balcony
Alamogordo Apartments with ParkingAlamogordo Dog Friendly Apartments
Alamogordo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments Near Colleges

New Mexico State University-Alamogordo