Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:59 AM

1501 25th Street

1501 25th Street · (575) 430-7814
Location

1501 25th Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range. The kitchen is cozy and comes fully equipped with stove, microwave, RO system, dishwasher and refrigerator. If the two car garage isn't sizable enough all your treasures, there is bonus storage on the side of the unit. The back yard is zero-scaped to keep your weekends hassle-free from yard work. Refrigerated air is the final ingredient that makes this unit a STEAL! Call today to get on the showing list! We LOVE pets and just have a few fees and conditions for your four-legged friends.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1501-25th-st-alamogordo-nm-88310-usa-unit-b/904a5bd9-f957-49be-a938-6b8082f9076d

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5683711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

