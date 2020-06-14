1501 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range. The kitchen is cozy and comes fully equipped with stove, microwave, RO system, dishwasher and refrigerator. If the two car garage isn't sizable enough all your treasures, there is bonus storage on the side of the unit. The back yard is zero-scaped to keep your weekends hassle-free from yard work. Refrigerated air is the final ingredient that makes this unit a STEAL! Call today to get on the showing list! We LOVE pets and just have a few fees and conditions for your four-legged friends.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1501-25th-st-alamogordo-nm-88310-usa-unit-b/904a5bd9-f957-49be-a938-6b8082f9076d



No Cats Allowed



