208 ROUTE 156

Colonial Home in Yardville, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Dining room, Living room with gas fireplace, Enclosed Sun Porch, Washer and Dryer in Mud Room with Side Back Door to Beautiful extra large side back yard with Small Shed. Hamilton Township School System. Close to 195, Rt. 206, Rt.130, Hamilton Market Shopping close, Shopping & Dining. Pets on Case by Case Basis.*** Request for NTN -( National Tenant Network Report) must be submitted -Fee $35.00 by applicant. Renter's Insurance also required with proof to Landlord upon signing lease.