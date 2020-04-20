All apartments in Woodlynne
Last updated April 20 2020 at 12:02 PM

242 CEDAR AVENUE

242 Cedar Ave · (856) 582-0366
Location

242 Cedar Ave, Woodlynne, NJ 08107

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
media room
FINISHED BASEMENT! This is a one of a kind find, New York City style and flare, no expense spared! Over 120,000.00 just in improvements!!! On entrance this it is a complete stunner with breathtaking beauty. Completely rehabbed both inside and out, every amenity imaginable! New York City Chick Style brought here to NJ. Completely open floor plan, Exposed brick walls, heated floors, exposed wood beams, Drop lights, Recessed lights, ceiling fans. heated towel racks, towel warmers, Clear glass shower doors, walk in shower, Ceiling to floor Tile in main bath, Kitchen has Granite counter tops new appliances, the amenities go on and on, all windows replaced, New Heat and AC new Hot water heater, OldCity brick paver back yard patio and BBQ Area. If you can think of an over improvement this home more then likely has it. Close to everything Doctors, Banks, Coffee shops, Fast food, pizza shops, lawyers, hospitals, grocery, shopping and public transit all within walking distance, Deptford mall 10 min, Deptford Movie theater 10 min, just a minutes away drive to center city Philadelphia, 1 hour to New York City, 45 to all jersey shore points, when they say location location location this home even has that amenity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have any available units?
242 CEDAR AVENUE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have?
Some of 242 CEDAR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 CEDAR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
242 CEDAR AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 CEDAR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 242 CEDAR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodlynne.
Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE offer parking?
No, 242 CEDAR AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 CEDAR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 242 CEDAR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 242 CEDAR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 CEDAR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 CEDAR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 CEDAR AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
