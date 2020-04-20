242 CEDAR AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill media room

FINISHED BASEMENT! This is a one of a kind find, New York City style and flare, no expense spared! Over 120,000.00 just in improvements!!! On entrance this it is a complete stunner with breathtaking beauty. Completely rehabbed both inside and out, every amenity imaginable! New York City Chick Style brought here to NJ. Completely open floor plan, Exposed brick walls, heated floors, exposed wood beams, Drop lights, Recessed lights, ceiling fans. heated towel racks, towel warmers, Clear glass shower doors, walk in shower, Ceiling to floor Tile in main bath, Kitchen has Granite counter tops new appliances, the amenities go on and on, all windows replaced, New Heat and AC new Hot water heater, OldCity brick paver back yard patio and BBQ Area. If you can think of an over improvement this home more then likely has it. Close to everything Doctors, Banks, Coffee shops, Fast food, pizza shops, lawyers, hospitals, grocery, shopping and public transit all within walking distance, Deptford mall 10 min, Deptford Movie theater 10 min, just a minutes away drive to center city Philadelphia, 1 hour to New York City, 45 to all jersey shore points, when they say location location location this home even has that amenity.