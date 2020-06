Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.com! This home is perfect to rent for you and your family! Offering beautiful hardwood flooring throughout, an eat in kitchen provided with a gas stove and refrigerator for your convenience. 4 Bedrooms & 2 renovated bathrooms up to date. Centre St also offers a large attic for extra storage. This property is in a desirable location in the city of Woodbury. *Garage is OFF limits-not to be used. *Pet fee does apply. *Owner may be willing to lease-to-own. Email us at HOFrentas @ gmail.com for any more information!!

