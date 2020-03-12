All apartments in Woodbridge
Find more places like 518 Garden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodbridge, NJ
/
518 Garden Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

518 Garden Avenue

518 Garden Avenue · (732) 915-0926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.New bathroom with new ceramic tiles. Large Living room. Full partly finished basement with Bar, laundry room and plenty of storage. Detached one car garage. Nice size backyard. New roof. New Central air, and central heat. Great neighborhood. Commuter's dream! minutes to New Jersey Transit train to New York City. Minutes to shopping and entertainment.More photos coming .Application, credit and background check required. Minimum Credit score required.is 640 '' Please use Covid19 precautions, such as Mask, Gloves, and Hand Sanitizer''application LINK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Garden Avenue have any available units?
518 Garden Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Garden Avenue have?
Some of 518 Garden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Garden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
518 Garden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Garden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 518 Garden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodbridge.
Does 518 Garden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 518 Garden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 518 Garden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Garden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Garden Avenue have a pool?
No, 518 Garden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 518 Garden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 518 Garden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Garden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Garden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Garden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 Garden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 518 Garden Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road
Woodbridge, NJ 08830
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln
Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Similar Pages

Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 Bedrooms
Woodbridge Apartments with BalconyWoodbridge Pet Friendly Places
Woodbridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJMadison, NJ
Caldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity