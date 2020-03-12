518 Garden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.New bathroom with new ceramic tiles. Large Living room. Full partly finished basement with Bar, laundry room and plenty of storage. Detached one car garage. Nice size backyard. New roof. New Central air, and central heat. Great neighborhood. Commuter's dream! minutes to New Jersey Transit train to New York City. Minutes to shopping and entertainment.More photos coming .Application, credit and background check required. Minimum Credit score required.is 640 '' Please use Covid19 precautions, such as Mask, Gloves, and Hand Sanitizer''application LINK