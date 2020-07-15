338 Apartments for rent in Westville, NJ with hardwood floors
Westville is called the gateway to South Jerseya geographical area between the Delaware River and the Atlantic Oceanbut its meaning goes further than that. "South Jersey gateway" also refers to the culture of the people; it's certainly understandable that an identity crisis can develop easily in NJ when two Mother cities like New York and Philadelphia makes you a sandwich!
Westville is a small community of just over 4,000 people and is governed under the borough system of New Jersey. This essentially means the city's top priority is to exist as a legislative district, but importantly, doing so while engaging in opportunities as a township or city. Westville is the perfect jump off point for residents who want to commute and access the benefits of nearby cities. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.