Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:34 PM

338 Apartments for rent in Westville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
137 MAPLE AVENUE
137 Maple Avenue, Westville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an affordable rental with plenty of living space and plenty of charm on a quiet tree-lined street?? Welcome to 137 Maple Avenue! Complete with 3 large bedrooms, this 2nd floor unit has its own access from the back of the home and

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
705 ALMONESSON ROAD
705 Almonesson Road, Westville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
918 sqft
This home is ridiculously adorable with BIG backyard and close to Thomas West Park!! Come and take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a full basement and a walk up attic! This home includes hard wood floors under all , vinyl tilt-in
Results within 1 mile of Westville

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Winding Way - 1
208 Winding Way, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
Nicely updated 1BR upstairs condo in quiet Knightsbridge section of Westville/ Depford Twp, with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded wood laminate floors, fresh paint and more. There is a washer/dryer in the condo.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.
Results within 5 miles of Westville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
41 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,700
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
68 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,375
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
16 Units Available
Society Hill
The Broderick
400 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,465
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Philadelphia's "Old City" in furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Pet-friendly, newly renovated with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and art deco ceiling designs. On public transit line, near shopping, dining, entertainment and I-95.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
23 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
21 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,600
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1237 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
95 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,250
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1000 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
15 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,214
1111 sqft
Stylish living in the Washington Square West neighborhood. Spacious living areas with walk-in closets, in-unit washer and dryer, and lots of storage. Available furnished. Stunning architecture throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
$
28 Units Available
Callowhill
Crane Chinatown
1001 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,622
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1168 sqft
Crane Chinatown, located in Philadelphia's vibrant and dynamic Chinatown, is built with community and connection in mind. Fifteen floors of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are crowned with a rooftop sundeck offering 360-degree views of the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
9 Units Available
Center City West
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
43 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$865
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
912 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
16 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,163
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 04:27 PM
27 Units Available
Old City
218 Arch
218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,465
352 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
744 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Situated in lively historic Old City Philadelphia with immediate access to citys top attractions and amenities, 218 Arch is an excellent choice for people
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
21 Units Available
Hawthorne
777 South Broad
777 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,348
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1211 sqft
Spacious homes with oversized windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour gym, clubroom, and bike racks, as well as other amenities. Just seven minutes from Center City.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
$
22 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Southstar Lofts
521 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,640
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,787
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,709
986 sqft
Minutes away from Broad Street Subway Station, these smoke-free homes feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, and oversized windows. Common amenities include a residents' lounge and 24-hour gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
65 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,534
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,669
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
922 sqft
Shops, restaurants and entertainment within walking distance. New apartments with open-concept floor plans, custom cabinetry, and terraces/balconies in some units. Co-working lounge with private conference rooms and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
11 Units Available
Center City East
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,661
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
City Guide for Westville, NJ

Westville is called the gateway to South Jerseya geographical area between the Delaware River and the Atlantic Oceanbut its meaning goes further than that. "South Jersey gateway" also refers to the culture of the people; it's certainly understandable that an identity crisis can develop easily in NJ when two Mother cities like New York and Philadelphia makes you a sandwich!

Westville is a small community of just over 4,000 people and is governed under the borough system of New Jersey. This essentially means the city's top priority is to exist as a legislative district, but importantly, doing so while engaging in opportunities as a township or city. Westville is the perfect jump off point for residents who want to commute and access the benefits of nearby cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Westville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Westville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

