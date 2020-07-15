Apartment List
/
NJ
/
westville
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:09 PM

189 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westville, NJ

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
705 ALMONESSON ROAD
705 Almonesson Road, Westville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
918 sqft
This home is ridiculously adorable with BIG backyard and close to Thomas West Park!! Come and take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a full basement and a walk up attic! This home includes hard wood floors under all , vinyl tilt-in
Results within 1 mile of Westville

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Hessian Ave
53 Hessian Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
53 Hessian Ave - Property Id: 318566 Beautifully redone. must see. won't last long. Call 845-671-9841 for any questions. Please complete an application to schedule a tour. https://secure.weimark.
Results within 5 miles of Westville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
68 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1320 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1635 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
43 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,933
2072 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
79 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,511
1617 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
73 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,725
1774 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
95 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1300 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1528 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Logan Square
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
2756 sqft
Art Deco building designed by Louis Jallade with original limestone and a new lobby. Residents enjoy a gymnasium and rooftop terrace. Washers and dryers in all units.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Touraine
1520 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$7,405
2512 sqft
IN 1917, RENOWNED ARCHITECT FREDERICK WEBER DESIGNED AN ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOTEL AT 1520 SPRUCE STREET KNOWN AS THE TOURAINE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Graduate Hospital
2236 Christian St
2236 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
Available 08/15/20 Spacious home near heart of University City - Property Id: 317681 Welcome home to 2236 Christian Street, a beautiful and VERY spacious home in the highly desired Graduate Hospital neighborhood and Chester Arthur catchment with

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbold
1839 S 15th St
1839 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 JUST LISTED! Big Newbold So Philly "Main St" HOUSE - Property Id: 316548 ** Considering Covid-19 regulations, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Passyunk Crossing
1605 S Juniper St
1605 South Juniper Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING!*Beautiful E Passyunk BLOCK*3-br HOUSE - Property Id: 313003 ** 1605 S Juniper Street was just vacated and will be available for move-ins from August 1, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
1615 S Ringgold St
1615 South Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Ringgold Bleu - Property Id: 234454 Beautiful recently renovated single-family townhome with an enclosed backyard and full basement on a tree-lined street.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenue of the Arts South
1338 Rodman Street
1338 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA
1338 Rodman Street Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom Townhouse w.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbold
1616 Ellsworth Street
1616 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedroom Graduate Hospital House for Rent - Very large, bright Graduate Hospital house for rent, with brick fireplace, original inlaid hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Grays Ferry
1614 South Bailey Street
1614 South Bailey Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lovely South Philly row home on a quiet, quaint block just waiting for you to call home. Recently updated.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
2110 Verona Drive
2110 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1705 sqft
Rarely Offered Loft style End Unit 3BR/2.

Similar Pages

Westville 1 BedroomsWestville 3 Bedrooms
Westville Apartments with Balconies

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PABellmawr, NJGloucester City, NJWoodbury, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, NJCollingswood, NJ
Haddon Heights, NJBlackwood, NJHaddonfield, NJMagnolia, NJMerchantville, NJStratford, NJPaulsboro, NJTurnersville, NJAshland, NJLindenwold, NJEllisburg, NJYeadon, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College