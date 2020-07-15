/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:09 PM
189 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westville, NJ
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
705 ALMONESSON ROAD
705 Almonesson Road, Westville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
918 sqft
This home is ridiculously adorable with BIG backyard and close to Thomas West Park!! Come and take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, with a full basement and a walk up attic! This home includes hard wood floors under all , vinyl tilt-in
Results within 1 mile of Westville
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
142 JOY STREET
142 Joy Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1028 sqft
Newly renovated row home in Gloucester City. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted throughout. New laminate flooring in the dining room and living room. Carpets have been steam cleaned.New refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
53 Hessian Ave
53 Hessian Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
53 Hessian Ave - Property Id: 318566 Beautifully redone. must see. won't last long. Call 845-671-9841 for any questions. Please complete an application to schedule a tour. https://secure.weimark.
Results within 5 miles of Westville
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
68 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,915
1320 sqft
Discover Lincoln Square Experience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and South Philadelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
21 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Versailles
1530 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1635 sqft
Experience the history and splendor of the Versailles from the comforts of your own luxury Rittenhouse apartment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
43 Units Available
Logan Square
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,933
2072 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
79 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,511
1617 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
73 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,725
1774 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
95 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Rittenhouse Claridge
201 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1300 sqft
Here's your chance to live on Rittenhouse Square in a huge, newly renovated apartment. Fully appointed, modern kitchens with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge closets. Brand-new fitness center with sauna and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
25 Units Available
Cooper Grant
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1528 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
18 Units Available
Logan Square
The Metropolitan
117 N 15th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,125
2756 sqft
Art Deco building designed by Louis Jallade with original limestone and a new lobby. Residents enjoy a gymnasium and rooftop terrace. Washers and dryers in all units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
Touraine
1520 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$7,405
2512 sqft
IN 1917, RENOWNED ARCHITECT FREDERICK WEBER DESIGNED AN ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOTEL AT 1520 SPRUCE STREET KNOWN AS THE TOURAINE.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Graduate Hospital
2236 Christian St
2236 Christian Street, Philadelphia, PA
Available 08/15/20 Spacious home near heart of University City - Property Id: 317681 Welcome home to 2236 Christian Street, a beautiful and VERY spacious home in the highly desired Graduate Hospital neighborhood and Chester Arthur catchment with
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbold
1839 S 15th St
1839 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 JUST LISTED! Big Newbold So Philly "Main St" HOUSE - Property Id: 316548 ** Considering Covid-19 regulations, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Passyunk Crossing
1605 S Juniper St
1605 South Juniper Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 NEW LISTING!*Beautiful E Passyunk BLOCK*3-br HOUSE - Property Id: 313003 ** 1605 S Juniper Street was just vacated and will be available for move-ins from August 1, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Point Breeze
1615 S Ringgold St
1615 South Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Ringgold Bleu - Property Id: 234454 Beautiful recently renovated single-family townhome with an enclosed backyard and full basement on a tree-lined street.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenue of the Arts South
1338 Rodman Street
1338 Rodman Street, Philadelphia, PA
1338 Rodman Street Available 09/01/20 Four Bedroom Townhouse w.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Newbold
1616 Ellsworth Street
1616 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedroom Graduate Hospital House for Rent - Very large, bright Graduate Hospital house for rent, with brick fireplace, original inlaid hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Grays Ferry
1614 South Bailey Street
1614 South Bailey Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lovely South Philly row home on a quiet, quaint block just waiting for you to call home. Recently updated.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
2110 Verona Drive
2110 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1705 sqft
Rarely Offered Loft style End Unit 3BR/2.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PABellmawr, NJGloucester City, NJWoodbury, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, NJCollingswood, NJ