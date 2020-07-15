All apartments in West Freehold
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

76 Manchester Court

76 Manchester Court · No Longer Available
Location

76 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ 07728
Stonehurst East

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Nicely kept unit with completely updated kitchen 1 bedroom 1 bath on a first floor. Community offers swimming pool. Laundry on premises . Close to shopping and transportation. This is a NO PET Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 Manchester Court have any available units?
76 Manchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Freehold, NJ.
What amenities does 76 Manchester Court have?
Some of 76 Manchester Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 Manchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
76 Manchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 Manchester Court pet-friendly?
No, 76 Manchester Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Freehold.
Does 76 Manchester Court offer parking?
No, 76 Manchester Court does not offer parking.
Does 76 Manchester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 Manchester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 Manchester Court have a pool?
Yes, 76 Manchester Court has a pool.
Does 76 Manchester Court have accessible units?
No, 76 Manchester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 76 Manchester Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76 Manchester Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 76 Manchester Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 76 Manchester Court does not have units with air conditioning.
