76 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ 07728 Stonehurst East
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nicely kept unit with completely updated kitchen 1 bedroom 1 bath on a first floor. Community offers swimming pool. Laundry on premises . Close to shopping and transportation. This is a NO PET Association.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 76 Manchester Court have any available units?
76 Manchester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Freehold, NJ.
What amenities does 76 Manchester Court have?
Some of 76 Manchester Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 76 Manchester Court currently offering any rent specials?
76 Manchester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.