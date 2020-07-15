/
furnished apartments
133 Furnished Apartments for rent in West Belmar, NJ
West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
Lake Como
1749 Euclid Avenue
1749 Euclid Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Work from home by the Jersey Shore. Just 3/4 mile from Belmar Beach in Lake Como, is an adorable winter rental. Available 9/15-5/15 for $1950 a month including utilities. Also, available summer 2021 for $22,000. Fully furnished with new furniture.
Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
Belmar
604 1/2 12th Avenue
604 1/2 12th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Enjoy all the best summer in Belmar has to offer in this 4 bedroom, 1.
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available for SEPTEMBER month! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy
Belmar
223 16th Avenue
223 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Welcome to Belmar! Enjoy this new home complete with roof top hottub! 2020 Summer months of July and August in this beautifully furnished brand new home. This home is new construction with all new furnishings.
Belmar
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
Spring Lake Heights
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Spring Lake
201 Washington Avenue
201 Washington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
Summer Rental! Great Location east of Third Ave. Screened in Porch for relaxing after a day at the Beach. First Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Furnished Finished Basement. Available May through September. July, $45,000.August $45,000.
Spring Lake
501 Ludlow Avenue
501 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1000 sqft
Great Summer Rental in beautiful Spring Lake. First floor has screened in porch, kitchen and laundry. Second floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath. One parking spot. Amenities include washer, dryer, internet/cable, outdoor shower, gas grill.
Belmar
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
Belmar
115 15th Avenue
115 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...
Lake Como
307 18th Avenue
307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk.
Belmar
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
Spring Lake
307 Monroe Avenue
307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds .
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
Spring Lake
422 Worthington Avenue
422 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
SUMMER 2020- AVAILABLE Winter rental 2k a mo plus utilities. Summer rate 2020 $4,000 weekly plus utilities. 2 week minimum preferable $8,000. Weekly 5k. Spring Lake New Jersey walking distance from the North End beach and pool. Sleeps 10.
Spring Lake Heights
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.
Asbury Park
1700 Webb Street
1700 Webb Street, Asbury Park, NJ
Studio
$1,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend your winter at the Shore in style at the iconic Miramar building. This comfortable, well appointed, furnished, studio has everything you need so you can move right in and enjoy everything Asbury has to offer off season.
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
6 Months lease at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.
Manasquan
64 1st Avenue
64 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Cute Winter Rental steps to the desirable north end beach available from October 1st to June 1st This 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment is fully furnished with everything you need to enjoy winter at the beach, including a grill on the deck! Security
