All apartments in Watchung
Find more places like The Point at Watchung.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watchung, NJ
/
The Point at Watchung
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

The Point at Watchung

1 Crystal Ridge Dr · (908) 206-7217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watchung
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ 07069
Watchung

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2206 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 867 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14102 · Avail. now

$1,876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 6204 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,811

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 9206 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Watchung.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Located in Somerset County, The Point at Watchung offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish amenities and all the comforts of home. This one-of-a kind community offers tranquil surroundings along with easy access to the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Plus, at The Point at Watchung you're close to wherever you need to be with just a short drive to major highways including I78, The Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Detached garage: $150/month. Other, assigned. Protect your car with our on site garages! Surface parking is available for $10 per car. Garage parking is also available for $150 per month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Watchung have any available units?
The Point at Watchung has 15 units available starting at $1,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Watchung have?
Some of The Point at Watchung's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Watchung currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Watchung is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Point at Watchung pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Watchung is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Watchung offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Watchung offers parking.
Does The Point at Watchung have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Watchung offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Watchung have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Watchung has a pool.
Does The Point at Watchung have accessible units?
No, The Point at Watchung does not have accessible units.
Does The Point at Watchung have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Watchung has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Watchung have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Watchung has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Point at Watchung?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Watchung 2 BedroomsWatchung Apartments with Balcony
Watchung Apartments with ParkingWatchung Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Watchung Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJPlainsboro Center, NJMount Arlington, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJGreen Knoll, NJ
Sayreville, NJPaterson, NJRoselle Park, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJWallington, NJBernardsville, NJBradley Gardens, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity