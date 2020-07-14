Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse dog park gym playground cats allowed garage parking pool bbq/grill cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Located in Somerset County, The Point at Watchung offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes with stylish amenities and all the comforts of home. This one-of-a kind community offers tranquil surroundings along with easy access to the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Plus, at The Point at Watchung you're close to wherever you need to be with just a short drive to major highways including I78, The Garden State Parkway and the NJ Turnpike. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.