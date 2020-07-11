/
111 Luxury Apartments for rent in Wanamassa, NJ
Asbury Park
400 Deal Lake Drive
400 Deal Lake Drive, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super cute one bedroom EXTENDED SUMMER Rental in the Iconic Santander!! Come be at the shore, two blocks to the beach, close to dining and public transportation Rental starts in July and runs through October.
Asbury Park
207 6th Avenue
207 Sixth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$16,500
2529 sqft
Summer rental 1 1/2 blocks from Asbury Park's legendary boardwalk and beach. 8 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Available July through labor day $16,500/month. Security deposit and cleaning fee are separate.
Oakhurst
243 Woodcrest Road
243 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$23,000
2178 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. Pretty Cape offering hard wood floors throughout, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms... beautiful front porch with a view of the neighborhood.
Asbury Park
511 Asbury Avenue
511 Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Luxury Summer Rental just blocks from the beach, in the heart of desirable and popular Asbury Park.
Asbury Park
601 Heck Street
601 Heck Street, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Annual 4,800 a monthSeasonal 6 months Summer 40kWinter 6 months season 25kWINTER RENTAL or SHORT TERM at The MONROE fully furnished with designer furniture.
18 Ocean Avenue
18 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$19,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Extended SUMMER.Come enjoy beautiful Ocean Grove for EXTENDED SUMMER in this oceanfront Grand Victorian.
19 Ocean Avenue
19 Ocean Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,600
Available June thru September @ $1800-Nightly (7 night minimum) includes 6 Season Beach Badges. Off Season rates October-March @ $5000 monthly. Welcome to The Grande Dame Of Victorians! The Historic Strandvue Offers 6 BRs (Sleeps 16) & 4.
Long Branch City
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
NEW SUMMER RENTAL PRICE FROM JULY THROUGH SEPTEMBER. CUTTING EDGE RENOVATION FEATURES ALL NEW KICHEN FLOORS BATHS WINDOWS ABD MORE. STEPS TO BEACH & PIER VILLAGE. SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAING AND REST & RELAXATION.FABULOUS LOCATION!!!!
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Belmar
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING
Bradley Beach
1211 Ocean Avenue
1211 Ocean Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ocean Front Summer Rental in Fabulous Bradley Beach!! Just Bring Your Beach Gear! This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage features a spacious open floor plan. Recently renovated with new floors & cabinets.
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
111 Runyan Avenue
111 Runyan Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
Beautiful home in Deal Park available for Summer 2020. Offering eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room , den, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The finished basement offers 3 bonus rooms and a full bathroom. Plus big backyard.
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
summer rental. Just a half a block to beach.... living room off kitchen. OR $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available Aug.21 to Labor Day. badges provided Available WINTER starting Sept.2020
18 Atlantic Avenue
18 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
AUGUST RENTAL! Enjoy your summer vacation at this gorgeous penthouse condo. This condo includes three private decks that overlook the ocean and Asbury Park.
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....
217 Larchwood Avenue
217 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer rental available! Immaculate 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with spacious rear yard on low-traffic street & partially finished basement, within close proximity to houses of worship, DSN, shopping & 3 blocks to beach.
