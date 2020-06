Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly painted. Tons of space, on a cul-de-sac, with a huge back yard in a desirable area. Beautiful eat-in kitchen, upgraded cabinets, tons of counter space, large great room, living room, eat in kitchen, master bedroom has full bath with whirlpool tub. Available now. Rental is for house only not garage ** SUBMIT RENTAL APPLICATION BEFORE ANY SHOWINGS** Non smokers please.