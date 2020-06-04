Apartment List
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vernon Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
30 Andrea Dr
30 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom W/ Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Updated Kitchen, Heat & Hotwater Included!!! Really A Must See Rental...No Dogs.... Great Rental!!! Unit 6F
Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
388 County Route 1
388 Pine Island Turnpike, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
RIGHT SIDE OF DUPLEX - Three Bedrooms, two full baths with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. The MASTER BEDROOM is private with its own full bath, two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN ST
111 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vernon Center, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vernon Center renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

