Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

30 Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8-22 MAPLE CRES
8-22 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2 WINTER PARK DR UNIT 4
2 Winter Park Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
948 sqft
Spacious condo with beautiful mountain views Ski in Ski out right on Garden State slope in desirable Great Gorge Village. Master BR on First level and large loft BR. Plenty of closets and storage. Kitchen with dishwasher and full appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Center

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
38 PALAMINO TRL
38 Palomino Trail, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Colonial with gorgeous views of Mountain Creek-Available JULY 1st~Washer/Dryer negotiable from current tenant~Home will be professioanlly painted & cleaned, prior to new lease.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Center

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7 HAVENHILL RD
7 Havenhill Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1619 sqft
Easy living with this large ranch with high ceilings. Live all on one floor.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
19 BIRCH RD
19 Birch Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch in the Desirable Lake Walkill section of Vernon Township. Brand new Roof, Windows, Siding, Electric, Plumbing, High Efficient Heating/A.C, Quartz Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10 HARKER HILL DR
10 Harker Hill Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely Updated Town-Home In Desirable Crystal Springs!!! Ground Floor Unit, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops, Newer Flooring, Gas Fireplace, 2 Decks, Great Views & Much More!!! Must See!! Full Finished Walk-Out Basement....

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17 TANNERY HILL DR
17 Tannery Hill Drive, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Luxury Rental, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath Single family home in the desirable section of Crystal Springs w magnificent views of the 16th fairway & green of Crystal Springs Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9 CARNATION ST
9 Carnation Street, Vernon Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This sweet home will be ready JULY 15th Two bedrooms up and one downstairs can be a bedroom or family room. Electric heat, newer windows, newer roof.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
7 MONDAMIN RD
7 Mondamin Road, Highland Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Cape style home in the Highland Lakes Section of Vernon Township. Upgrades include new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, and carpeting.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Center

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
114 Route 284
114 New York Highway 284, Unionville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Cute well maintained 2 bedroom unit in a two family home. Large fenced yard for playtime this unit has washer and dryer, private patio and side entry facing the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
27 Risley Rd
27 Risley Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Welcome To This Spacious 1 Bedroom Rental Home Ready To Go! Large Living & Dining Rooms Offer An Open Floor Plan With Wood Burning Stove! 1 Car Garage For Storage Plus Abundant Parking! See It Today! The Home Features 1 Large Bedroom With Good

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
82 Fairview Dr
82 Fairview Drive, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great 2 Bedroom Home In Upper Greenwood Lake Ready To Go! Renovated in 2004! Open Living/Dining Room w/ Plush Carpeting! Kitchen w/ Plenty Of Cabinet & Counter Space! Close To School & State Park!

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
178 ROUTE 628
178 County Road 628, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Bright and sunny two bedroom, two floor unit in country setting is available immediately. This end-unit apartment set in a three family home, includes an eat-in kitchen w/ceramic tile and neutral carpeting throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Vernon Center, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Vernon Center renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

