3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:54 PM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Center
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 PALAMINO TRL
38 Palomino Trail, Sussex County, NJ
Beautiful Colonial with gorgeous views of Mountain Creek-Available JULY 1st~Washer/Dryer negotiable from current tenant~Home will be professioanlly painted & cleaned, prior to new lease.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Center
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
19 BIRCH RD
19 Birch Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully Renovated Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch in the Desirable Lake Walkill section of Vernon Township. Brand new Roof, Windows, Siding, Electric, Plumbing, High Efficient Heating/A.C, Quartz Counter tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARKER HILL DR
10 Harker Hill Road, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely Updated Town-Home In Desirable Crystal Springs!!! Ground Floor Unit, Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Counter-Tops, Newer Flooring, Gas Fireplace, 2 Decks, Great Views & Much More!!! Must See!! Full Finished Walk-Out Basement....
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17 TANNERY HILL DR
17 Tannery Hill Drive, Sussex County, NJ
Luxury Rental, 4 BR, 3.5 Bath Single family home in the desirable section of Crystal Springs w magnificent views of the 16th fairway & green of Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9 CARNATION ST
9 Carnation Street, Vernon Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This sweet home will be ready JULY 15th Two bedrooms up and one downstairs can be a bedroom or family room. Electric heat, newer windows, newer roof.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
383 ROUTE 23
383 State Rt 23, Sussex County, NJ
Lg 4 Bdrm, EIK, huge Liv Rm. Full unfinished Bsmt w/ interior access to main floor. Laundry facility on main floor. Being freshly painted.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
7 MONDAMIN RD
7 Mondamin Road, Highland Lake, NJ
Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Full Bath Cape style home in the Highland Lakes Section of Vernon Township. Upgrades include new flooring, cabinets, counter tops, and carpeting.
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Center
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
388 County Route 1
388 Pine Island Turnpike, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
RIGHT SIDE OF DUPLEX - Three Bedrooms, two full baths with large living room, dining room, eat in kitchen. The MASTER BEDROOM is private with its own full bath, two other nice size bedrooms and another full bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
45 Colonial Avenue
45 Colonial Ave, Warwick, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
A fabulous rental located in the heart of the village of Warwick. Featuring off street parking, rocking chair front porch, large fenced yard and garage for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
7 WASHINGTON RD
7 Washington Road, Ogdensburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
15 NEWFIELD RD
15 Newfield Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large Home, Ready to rent asap, Nice level yard, All Rooms are Large
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
62 NESTOR ST
62 Nestor Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning floors and tile bathroom. Laundry in unit. Basement available for extra storage. Plenty of off-street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN ST
111 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
14 Wenonah Ct
14 Wenonah Court, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready set move to this spacious colonial on dead end street backing to state land. Home Features 3Br with 2nd Floor Office. Hardwood Floors, Fireplace. Granite Kitchen. 1 Car Garage. Open Floorplan. Large Rooms. Ready and Avail to Occupy.
