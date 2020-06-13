9 Apartments for rent in Mechanicstown, NY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mechanicstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Middletown
Middletown
1 Unit Available
13 Fieldstone Dr
13 Fieldstone Dr, Mechanicstown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2123 sqft
Three bedrooms, Two and half bathrooms plus Two car garages townhouse at Maple Fields in Middletown. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and center island. The Master bedroom has cathedral ceiling with a walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Mechanicstown

1 of 11

Middletown
Middletown
1 Unit Available
341 North Street
341 North Street, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Single Family Home - Available Immediately! Private Yard! Fresh Paint No Brokers Fee Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and Water.
Results within 5 miles of Mechanicstown

1 of 34

Middletown
Middletown
1 Unit Available
10 Randall Hts
10 Randall Heights, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2564 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch in Randall Heights-Presidential area. 3 bdrm/2 bath home with plenty of space. Enter into a spacious living room followed by a formal dining room with shinning hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 15

Middletown
Middletown
1 Unit Available
92 Jordan Lane
92 Jordan Lane, Middletown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful, Mint and spacious 3 bedrooms rental home with 2 1/2 bathrooms, walk-in closet, central air, hardwood floor, and a private deck for your summer fun. It also has unfinished basement for extra storage. The rental will be ready by July 2020.

1 of 9

Goshen
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.
Results within 10 miles of Mechanicstown

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2981 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.

1 of 12

Montgomery
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
205 Union Street
205 Union Street, Montgomery, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this well maintained 3 bedroom apartment on first floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
193 Stony Bar Road
193 Stony Bar Road, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1978 sqft
Drive up to beautiful Salt Box/ Colonial.The front door opens to a spacious living room w/ wood floors,brick fireplace opening to top of the line kitchen with dining counter & separate dining area opening to deck & gorgeous private yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mechanicstown, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mechanicstown renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

