apartments with washer dryer
16 Apartments for rent in Vernon Center, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3 SQUAW VALLEY CT UNIT 3
3 Squaw Valley Court, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath loft style condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Close to ski slope and Minerals Resort. Washer/Dryer in condo
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1 TELEMARK DR UNIT 11
1 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom condo that backs up to the Mountain. Live the four season's life in this beautiful community.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1 PURGATORY CT UNIT 2
1 Purgatory Court, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Slopeside 3 BR, 2 Full Bath, loft floorplan. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Full Size Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry and plenty of cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Vernon Center
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
122 E LAKESIDE DR
122 East Lakeside Drive, Highland Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Cozy Colonial a short walk away from Highland Lakes. 1st floor has large living room , updated kitchen next to Dining room with sliding door to nice deck overlooking lot.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
66 PORTSMOUTH CT
66 Portsmouth Court, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lovely end unit - Light, Bright and airy! Private cul de sac location - Mountain views, walk to beach - front unit with direct access to parking - washer & dryer stay -stainless steel appliances - unit in the process of being painted - carpets
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
24 BRAMBLE CT
24 Bramble Court, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1350 sqft
Stunning 2 BR, 2 Full Bath renovated condo with top of the line quality. Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy on-site award winning golf courses and restaurants. Skiing & Minerals Sports Club is minutes away.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
753 OLD CANISTEAR RD
753 Old Canistear Road, Highland Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
Lakestyle Home with Lake views! Close to Beach, Fireplace in Living Room Home has backup heat in each room in case of power failure. Propane is required for the backup heaters. Home has stackable Washer/Dryer, the dryer also requires propane.
Results within 10 miles of Vernon Center
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
62 NESTOR ST
62 Nestor Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, marble backsplash, recessed lighting, stunning floors and tile bathroom. Laundry in unit. Basement available for extra storage. Plenty of off-street parking.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
