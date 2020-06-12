All apartments in Ventnor City
Ventnor City, NJ
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE

7103 Ventnor Avenue · (215) 358-1113
Location

7103 Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Ventnor City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
THIS IS $ 3,600 PER WEEK -----NO PETS-------Location, Location, Location, Welcome the beach town of Ventnor. This spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home is 1.5 blocks from the ocean and the world famous wooden boardwalk!! The home is situated in "South Beach," a few streets from the seaside community of Margate . Enjoy this remarkably restored single home that features: Loads of entertaining room on the first floor, spacious bedrooms, genuine old fashioned Pine barren flooring, 3 full bathrooms, and an outside hot water shower for after the beach rinsing, and a private grass backyard for your summer BBQ; a rare amenity for a shore house. Huge gorgeous modern kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and 5 burner gas cooking and convection oven, eating bar for 4 and a dining table for 6!. The sunroom possesses an abundance of natural light and has a bonus sleeping area for two on a pull-out couch, in addition to the other four bedrooms . A full sized washer and dryer are there for your clothes. There is a garage to handle all the bikes, chairs, etc.. We have everything for your spectacular week at the beach: Silverware, spices, dishes, linens, beach chairs, bikes, beach tags, grill, etc... Leave your car parked; full array of restaurants, beach, boardwalk, bagel shop, beer/wine store, fishing pier, food stores, bars, are all within walking distance from home. Don't forget to walk to the weekly free music concerts on the beach with the ocean breeze. Also, 15 mins to the AC nightlife and 20 Mins to the amusement boardwalk of Ocean City. Please note that internet is operating and NO TV is essential to the entire enjoyment of the thorough Shore experience. AVAILABLE NOW $3,600/weekONLY available weeks of: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 and 9/12, 9/19 (one week maximum - no consecutive weeks).Email for availability of other desired weeks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have any available units?
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have?
Some of 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7103 VENTNOR AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7103 VENTNOR AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
