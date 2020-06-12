7103 VENTNOR AVENUE

Amenities

THIS IS $ 3,600 PER WEEK -----NO PETS-------Location, Location, Location, Welcome the beach town of Ventnor. This spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom home is 1.5 blocks from the ocean and the world famous wooden boardwalk!! The home is situated in "South Beach," a few streets from the seaside community of Margate . Enjoy this remarkably restored single home that features: Loads of entertaining room on the first floor, spacious bedrooms, genuine old fashioned Pine barren flooring, 3 full bathrooms, and an outside hot water shower for after the beach rinsing, and a private grass backyard for your summer BBQ; a rare amenity for a shore house. Huge gorgeous modern kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and 5 burner gas cooking and convection oven, eating bar for 4 and a dining table for 6!. The sunroom possesses an abundance of natural light and has a bonus sleeping area for two on a pull-out couch, in addition to the other four bedrooms . A full sized washer and dryer are there for your clothes. There is a garage to handle all the bikes, chairs, etc.. We have everything for your spectacular week at the beach: Silverware, spices, dishes, linens, beach chairs, bikes, beach tags, grill, etc... Leave your car parked; full array of restaurants, beach, boardwalk, bagel shop, beer/wine store, fishing pier, food stores, bars, are all within walking distance from home. Don't forget to walk to the weekly free music concerts on the beach with the ocean breeze. Also, 15 mins to the AC nightlife and 20 Mins to the amusement boardwalk of Ocean City. Please note that internet is operating and NO TV is essential to the entire enjoyment of the thorough Shore experience. AVAILABLE NOW $3,600/weekONLY available weeks of: 8/1, 8/8, 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 and 9/12, 9/19 (one week maximum - no consecutive weeks).Email for availability of other desired weeks