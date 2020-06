Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE STYLE HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE AND DECK! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchens and bathrooms, GE stainless steel appliances! All this and located 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. Only one block to the bay and very close to casinos, public transportation, shopping, and wonderful shopping! Come enjoy this winter rental!