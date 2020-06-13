All apartments in Ventnor City
Find more places like 105 S Marion Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventnor City, NJ
/
105 S Marion Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

105 S Marion Ave

105 South Marion Avenue · (609) 402-5885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventnor City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

105 South Marion Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406
Lower Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
"A Summer to Remember"... Once apart of the Cunard Shipping Estate, this traditional manor home will take your breath away. This 6 BR 5.5 BA beach block home has been completely renovated. With breathtaking ocean views, the home has a large great room, granite eat-in kitchen & large dining area. There are 2 massive master suites, one with his & her baths, home office and playroom. The grounds feature an oversized lot with detached garage, beach cabana and massive decks. Available thru Labor day at the same price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 S Marion Ave have any available units?
105 S Marion Ave has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 S Marion Ave have?
Some of 105 S Marion Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 S Marion Ave currently offering any rent specials?
105 S Marion Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 S Marion Ave pet-friendly?
No, 105 S Marion Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventnor City.
Does 105 S Marion Ave offer parking?
Yes, 105 S Marion Ave does offer parking.
Does 105 S Marion Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 S Marion Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 S Marion Ave have a pool?
No, 105 S Marion Ave does not have a pool.
Does 105 S Marion Ave have accessible units?
No, 105 S Marion Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 105 S Marion Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 S Marion Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 S Marion Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 S Marion Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 S Marion Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ventnor City 1 BedroomsVentnor City 2 Bedrooms
Ventnor City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVentnor City Apartments with Gym
Ventnor City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJMarlton, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJ
Millville, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJSomers Point, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAbsecon, NJ
Smithville, NJLinwood, NJPomona, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJOcean City, NJPine Hill, NJBrigantine, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity