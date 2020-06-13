105 S Marion Ave

Amenities

"A Summer to Remember"... Once apart of the Cunard Shipping Estate, this traditional manor home will take your breath away. This 6 BR 5.5 BA beach block home has been completely renovated. With breathtaking ocean views, the home has a large great room, granite eat-in kitchen & large dining area. There are 2 massive master suites, one with his & her baths, home office and playroom. The grounds feature an oversized lot with detached garage, beach cabana and massive decks. Available thru Labor day at the same price!