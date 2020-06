Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

BEACH BLOCK SUMMER RENTAL!! AVAILABLE WEEKLY IN THE MONTH OF JUNE!! Easy living at the shore in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden level home. A cozy sunny living room leads to the large dining room perfect for entertaining your family or guests. Eat-in kitchen and central air. Beyond the dining room you will find 2 great bedrooms and a full bath. Front MASTER BEDROOM with private full bath! Beautiful tiled floors throughout make for easy maintenance. Lovely covered front porch is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze. JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK and walk to some of Ventnor's best restaurants!! The perfect place to hang your hat this summer...CALL TODAY!!