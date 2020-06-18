325 Saint James Avenue

Amenities
The Good Life. Beautiful House in Pohatcong Twsp. - Property Id: 110260
Beautiful 2/3 bedroom house in Pohatcong Twsp. NJ, with front and back driveways. Big deck off of kitchen overlooks and leads to backyard.
Inside redone.
Laundry room downstairs as well as an extra room for workshop or storage.
Great neighborhood, fantastic location, and convenience to all shopping.
Call (833) 567-7767
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110260
No Dogs Allowed
