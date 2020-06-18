All apartments in Upper Pohatcong
325 Saint James Avenue
325 Saint James Avenue

325 Saint James Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

325 Saint James Avenue, Upper Pohatcong, NJ 08865
Upper Pohatcong

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
The Good Life. Beautiful House in Pohatcong Twsp. - Property Id: 110260

Beautiful 2/3 bedroom house in Pohatcong Twsp. NJ, with front and back driveways. Big deck off of kitchen overlooks and leads to backyard.
Inside redone.
Laundry room downstairs as well as an extra room for workshop or storage.
Great neighborhood, fantastic location, and convenience to all shopping.
Call (833) 567-7767
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110260
Property Id 110260

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5838127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Saint James Avenue have any available units?
325 Saint James Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Upper Pohatcong, NJ.
What amenities does 325 Saint James Avenue have?
Some of 325 Saint James Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Saint James Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
325 Saint James Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Saint James Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 325 Saint James Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upper Pohatcong.
Does 325 Saint James Avenue offer parking?
No, 325 Saint James Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 325 Saint James Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Saint James Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Saint James Avenue have a pool?
No, 325 Saint James Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 325 Saint James Avenue have accessible units?
No, 325 Saint James Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Saint James Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Saint James Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Saint James Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Saint James Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
