Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station

11 Pine St · (201) 231-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ 07042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 513 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$2,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$2,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 353 · Avail. now

$2,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
hot tub
trash valet
Now Leasing Brand New Luxury Apartments! Follow us on Twitter @MontclairBaySt For those who want to live in close proximity to New York City but can appreciate having some extra breathing room, consider making the Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station your next stop. The entire community was designed around the Bay Street Station on the New Jersey Transit System, which can have you in the Big Apple in less than 40 minutes. So close to Manhattan, yet a world apart, this inviting community, Montclair, has some of the highest-rated schools in EssexCounty. Here, you'll be within walking distance of downtown's thriving gallery, entertainment, restaurant and coffeehouse district. You'll appreciate the heated swimming pool and 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, and for those who occasionally have to bring their work home, there's access to our Wi-Fi lounge.Apartments in Montclair, NJ 07042Urban and Suburban Communities Near Montclair, NJ ApartmentsAn amalgamation of city and community living is the essence of Montclair. Urban meets suburban in this area, where public transportation access, avant-garde art galleries and numerous houses of worship thrive in the same locale as nature reserves, public parks and highly rated schools.Montclair High School ranked above the state average in Language Arts and Math assessment tests. Notable private schools in the area include Montclair Kimberly Academy and the Newark Academy. In addition, the Adult School of Montclair offers personal enrichment classes as well as volunteer opportunities.Things to Do in Montclair, NJ 07042Montclair State University, eclectic art exhibits, independent films, theaters, the Montclair Art Museum and Arts and Crafts homes continue to magnetize students as well as professional artists, writers and musicians to the area. Apartments in Montclair, NJ 07042 are affordable and in close proximity to many amenities.In addition to aestheticism, easy transit is a salient element of city life appreciated by residents. Since 1856, when the railroad began servicing Montclair, catering to commuters and walkers has been an integral part of the culture. Walk Score gave the area a transit rating of 95 in recognition of multiple public transportation options. Penn Station is only a half-hour ride via the Midtown Direct train and bus service is available throughout the town.Welcoming NJ CommunityIn the heart of the area, charming walkways are lined with unique shops, eateries, ice cream spots and coffee shops, projecting an intimate milieu that lends itself to a sense of community. Local spots that have earned rave reviews include Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream, Red Eye Caf, Royal Bagel & Deli, Gina's Bakery, Ruthie's Bar-B-Q & Pizza and Tierney's Tavern.There have been several initiatives to promote a pedestrian-friendly and safe environment in Montclair. Signs direct people to local sights and public transportation. Some signs provide walking times and parking information, marked with "you are here" and landmark direction to help newcomers become oriented. The installation of illuminated kiosks is a project underway to enhance train station safety. During the school year, elementary and middle schools held Safe Routes to School workshops to promote walking and biking to school.Apartment Living in Montclair, NJ

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $30/month per dog
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $130/month, $210/month (parking spot with storage).
Storage Details: Parking garage spot with storage unit: $210/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have any available units?
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station has 11 units available starting at $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have?
Some of Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station currently offering any rent specials?
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station is pet friendly.
Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station offer parking?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station offers parking.
Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have a pool?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station has a pool.
Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have accessible units?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station has accessible units.
Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station has units with air conditioning.
