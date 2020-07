Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill elevator pool table garage package receiving

The Union at Lyndhurst is a community offering a great residential environment, with newly renovated apartment homes offering wood style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops with sleek back splashes and so much more! Upscale amenities include a recently modernized clubhouse, 5 themed outdoor courtyards and a 24 hour extended fitness center. We offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with a variety of unique floor plans and features. Whether you want to relax by our resort-style pool or have an intense work-out in our 24 hour fitness center, The Union is sure to have something for you! We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment with a complimentary shuttle service and easy access to Rt. 17, Rt. 3 and 1-95!