842 S WARREN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to 842B South Warren Street a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath unit in Cooper Crossing. Ryan Homes built this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit in 2010 with luxurious open floor plan and spectacular master bedroom suite just a short walk to the waterfront. This freshly painted brick and vinyl Town House has just completed a full signature Watershed renovation with luxury updates. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42" Cherry cabinets with nickel hardware, hardwood laminate flooring, recessed lighting and a full appliance package (less than 1 yr old) including Side by side Freezer refrigerator with in door ice and water dispenser, dishwasher, self-cleaning range and over the range microwave. Spacious living room and dining area with hardwood laminate, Ceiling Fan, window treatments and is pre-wired for cable television. 1st Floor powder room with ceramic tiled floor and upgraded fixtures complete the main living level. Relax in your expansive master suite with sitting area, ceiling fan, window treatments and double walk-in closets. The luxury en-suite ceramic master bath with double sink vanity, walk in shower complete this oasis. 2nd Master has large window with window seat, large closet and window treatments. 3rd Bedroom on Second Floor also suitable as office or den awaits your decision. A large sparkling ceramic tiled hall bath with combination tub/shower. and a separate laundry room with (less than 1 yr old) full size washer and dryer complete the second floor. Entire bedroom level and stairs has brand new upgraded wall to wall carpeting. Property also includes wired security/fire/CO2 alarm system with sprinklers, wireless central station monitoring & motion detector. Added bonus is a one car attached freshly painted Garage with automatic garage door opener and storage shelving.