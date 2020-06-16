All apartments in Trenton
842 S WARREN STREET
Last updated July 18 2020 at 8:12 AM

842 S WARREN STREET

842 South Warren Street · (609) 651-6988
Location

842 South Warren Street, Trenton, NJ 08611
Downtown Trenton

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to 842B South Warren Street a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath unit in Cooper Crossing. Ryan Homes built this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit in 2010 with luxurious open floor plan and spectacular master bedroom suite just a short walk to the waterfront. This freshly painted brick and vinyl Town House has just completed a full signature Watershed renovation with luxury updates. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42" Cherry cabinets with nickel hardware, hardwood laminate flooring, recessed lighting and a full appliance package (less than 1 yr old) including Side by side Freezer refrigerator with in door ice and water dispenser, dishwasher, self-cleaning range and over the range microwave. Spacious living room and dining area with hardwood laminate, Ceiling Fan, window treatments and is pre-wired for cable television. 1st Floor powder room with ceramic tiled floor and upgraded fixtures complete the main living level. Relax in your expansive master suite with sitting area, ceiling fan, window treatments and double walk-in closets. The luxury en-suite ceramic master bath with double sink vanity, walk in shower complete this oasis. 2nd Master has large window with window seat, large closet and window treatments. 3rd Bedroom on Second Floor also suitable as office or den awaits your decision. A large sparkling ceramic tiled hall bath with combination tub/shower. and a separate laundry room with (less than 1 yr old) full size washer and dryer complete the second floor. Entire bedroom level and stairs has brand new upgraded wall to wall carpeting. Property also includes wired security/fire/CO2 alarm system with sprinklers, wireless central station monitoring & motion detector. Added bonus is a one car attached freshly painted Garage with automatic garage door opener and storage shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 S WARREN STREET have any available units?
842 S WARREN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trenton, NJ.
What amenities does 842 S WARREN STREET have?
Some of 842 S WARREN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 S WARREN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
842 S WARREN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 S WARREN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 842 S WARREN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 842 S WARREN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 842 S WARREN STREET offers parking.
Does 842 S WARREN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 S WARREN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 S WARREN STREET have a pool?
No, 842 S WARREN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 842 S WARREN STREET have accessible units?
No, 842 S WARREN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 842 S WARREN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 S WARREN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 S WARREN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 S WARREN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
