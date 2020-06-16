All apartments in Trenton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

417 Beatty St

417 Beatty Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ 08611
Chambersburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!! Laundry Room with New W/D on Main Level! Open Area Living Room and Dining Room with Hardwood Floors!! 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath on Second Floor! Large Refinished Attic Bedroom on Upper Level! Spacious Clean Basement with Lots of Storage! Fenced Yard for Outdoor Enjoyment! See Photos!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Beatty St have any available units?
417 Beatty St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trenton, NJ.
What amenities does 417 Beatty St have?
Some of 417 Beatty St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Beatty St currently offering any rent specials?
417 Beatty St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Beatty St pet-friendly?
No, 417 Beatty St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 417 Beatty St offer parking?
No, 417 Beatty St does not offer parking.
Does 417 Beatty St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Beatty St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Beatty St have a pool?
No, 417 Beatty St does not have a pool.
Does 417 Beatty St have accessible units?
No, 417 Beatty St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Beatty St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Beatty St has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Beatty St have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Beatty St does not have units with air conditioning.
