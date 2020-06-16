417 Beatty St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!! Laundry Room with New W/D on Main Level! Open Area Living Room and Dining Room with Hardwood Floors!! 3 Bedrooms and Full Bath on Second Floor! Large Refinished Attic Bedroom on Upper Level! Spacious Clean Basement with Lots of Storage! Fenced Yard for Outdoor Enjoyment! See Photos!



No Pets Allowed



