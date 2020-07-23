All apartments in Trenton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

234 Walnut Ave

234 Walnut Avenue · (609) 429-0605
Location

234 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609
Wilbur

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 234 Walnut Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Home for family - Large 4 Bed / 1 Bath home in Trenton available for rent. This won't last long, set your appointment now!

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Range & Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

*Free online rent payments. (using a routing & account number is free.)
1st month rent is due at signing + 1.5 Month Security Deposit due prior to/at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Call us (609) 429 - 0605.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Walnut Ave have any available units?
234 Walnut Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 234 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
234 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 234 Walnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trenton.
Does 234 Walnut Ave offer parking?
No, 234 Walnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 234 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 234 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 234 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 234 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Walnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Walnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
