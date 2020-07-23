234 Walnut Ave

Amenities
Large Home for family - Large 4 Bed / 1 Bath home in Trenton available for rent. This won't last long, set your appointment now!
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Range & Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
*Free online rent payments. (using a routing & account number is free.)
1st month rent is due at signing + 1.5 Month Security Deposit due prior to/at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.
Not the rental for you? Call us (609) 429 - 0605.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5967912)