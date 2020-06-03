131 Sherman ave

Amenities

***Fully Renovated 4bed 2 bath house, is located in an Up and Coming Neighborhood, Water not Included, Fenced Yard*** This spacious unit has a New Roof, New Water & Heating gas heating Unit, Updated Kitchen with a Laminate flooring Throughout , Newer Windows, Washing Machine*and dryer hookup **

(RLNE5615498)