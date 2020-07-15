/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
25 Studio Apartments for rent in Totowa, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Totowa
12 JEFFERSON PL
12 Jefferson Place, Totowa, NJ
Studio
$1,650
RENT THIS COZY-CLEAN & BRIGHT 2 BDRS APARTMENT-2ND FLOOR IN TOTOWA - EAT-KITCHEN, DINING-ROOM COMBINED WITH LIVING-ROOM AND 1 BATH-ROOM. ALL BRAND-NEW HARD WOOD FLOORS & NEW STOVE. CLOSE TO PARK, NJ TRANSP.
Results within 5 miles of Totowa
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
11 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
495 HIGHLAND AVE
495 Highland Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 495 HIGHLAND AVE in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dutch Hill
1109 MAIN AVE
1109 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$975
500 sqft
Located on Main Street in Downtown Clifton this renovated studio apartment is close to everything you need, restaurants, houses of worship shopping and bus to NYC are all at your door.
Results within 10 miles of Totowa
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,003
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,940
637 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7 PROSPECT TER
7 Prospect Terrace, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,050
A NEWLY Renovated 3bed, 2ba Apartment, on 2nd floor is now available in a centralized, commuter friendly, location.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
7307 COVENTRY CT
7307 Coventry Court, Riverdale, NJ
Studio
$2,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7307 COVENTRY CT in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9 PITNEY ST
9 Pitney Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Charming and Cozy 1 family home in Pleasantdale Section of WO, recently updated ,features hardwood floors,livingroom fireplace,deck off of dining room ,updated appliances and kitchen,located steps from Kelly Elementary school and WO high school,
1 of 10
Last updated May 18 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
63 CEDAR AVE
63 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,650
Property boasts of 3 SPACIOUS bedroom. SOTA & Other subsidy available.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
197 S 11TH ST
197 South 11th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 197 S 11TH ST in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJ