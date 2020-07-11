/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:06 AM
144 Apartments for rent in Toms River, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Barnes Lane
19 Barnes Ln, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Annual rental ready for immediate occupancy. Please be advised that a credit & background check is a must. Townhouse featuring sunken living room with wood burning fireplace, 2 bedrooms, 1.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
730 Morris Boulevard
730 Morris Boulevard, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
Great waterfront community. 3 bedroom 1 bath cape w/ 2 car garage and large back yard. Just minutes away from the beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Schley Avenue
404 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
This large condo is 2 stories and could be exactly what you are looking for! It's features include 1,500 sqft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Stallion Circle E
1507 Stallion Cir E, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1796 sqft
Welcome home to 1507 Stallion Circle East! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3332 Windsor Avenue
3332 Windsor Avenue, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
The perfect winter rental!! Four big bedrooms and three full baths. One bedroom is on the first floor for guests, office or TV room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
815 Schley Avenue
815 Schley Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1610 sqft
Check out this well-maintained, spacious 3-bedroom, 1.5 bath, end unit featuring a very spacious family room and a dine-in kitchen, both on the second floor.
1 of 34
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
Results within 1 mile of Toms River
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Southview Drive
107 Southview Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL - Bring your boat! Bring your pool toys! Bring your kayak and paddle boards! First time this home has been available for summer rentals.
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Holiday City-Berkeley
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 5 miles of Toms River
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1301 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Wheaton Avenue
437 Wheaton Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
725 sqft
Completely renovated second floor apartment in Bayville. Two bedroom one bath unit with off street parking. Washer, dryer and refrigerator supplied by landlord.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant
2425 Bridge Avenue
2425 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
This is the Window apartment. Second Floor features large family room w plenty of natural sun light. All new tile floor throughout. 2 large bedrooms and a full bath. Washer and dryer. Central air. Private parking w shed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1509 Dahlia Court
1509 Dahlia Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1219 sqft
Your search is over!! This unit is a Large Astor II model with 2 bedrooms plus a loft which could be used as a 3rdand a closet. This unit has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
735 Old Burnt Tavern Road
735 Old Burnt Tavern Rd, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Upstairs unit of duplex. Totally gutted and rebuilt; New ceramic bath; Totally new granite kitchen; Two bedrooms, One bath. Excellent neighborhood, Convenient to GSP North and South and Jersey Shore amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Sampson Avenue
27 Sampson Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Very nice 3 bedroom year round rental. Steps to the beach on the quiet North End of Seaside Heights. Beautiful kitchen, hard wood floors, spacious bedrooms, open floor plan living room and dining room. Laundry in the unit.
Similar Pages
Toms River 1 BedroomsToms River 2 BedroomsToms River 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsToms River 3 BedroomsToms River Apartments with Balcony
Toms River Apartments with GarageToms River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsToms River Apartments with ParkingToms River Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJ
Highland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJ