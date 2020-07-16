16 MAIN ST UNIT C6

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking

Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Extra large living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry room w/ washer & dryer. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and there is a second bedroom & a main bath. This one floor unit has elevator access, a large exercise room and court yard plus under building assigned parking too. This is an age 55+ living. Convenient to downtown shopping, restaurants shopping center.