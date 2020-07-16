All apartments in Sussex County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

16 MAIN ST UNIT C6

16 Main Street · (201) 934-0607
Location

16 Main Street, Sussex County, NJ 07871

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Move right in to this recently updated 1st floor unit in The Hamlet. Freshly painted, newer wall to wall carpeting, gourmet kitchen w/ granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Extra large living room, dining area, kitchen, laundry room w/ washer & dryer. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and there is a second bedroom & a main bath. This one floor unit has elevator access, a large exercise room and court yard plus under building assigned parking too. This is an age 55+ living. Convenient to downtown shopping, restaurants shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

