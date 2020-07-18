14 CHEROKEE CT

Amenities
If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac with over 3+ private, natural, wooded acres of land. The house is a recently renovated, sprawling, ranch home that has three over sized bedrooms, one full & two half baths. Enjoy one floor living at its finest with hardwood flooring throughout the home. There is an open concept family room/kitchen combo featuring a large eat-in gourmet kitchen with an expansive center island and separate breakfast bar.