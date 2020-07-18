All apartments in Sussex County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

14 CHEROKEE CT

14 Cherokee Court · (877) 996-5728
Location

14 Cherokee Court, Sussex County, NJ 07871

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac with over 3+ private, natural, wooded acres of land. The house is a recently renovated, sprawling, ranch home that has three over sized bedrooms, one full & two half baths. Enjoy one floor living at its finest with hardwood flooring throughout the home. There is an open concept family room/kitchen combo featuring a large eat-in gourmet kitchen with an expansive center island and separate breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 CHEROKEE CT have any available units?
14 CHEROKEE CT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 CHEROKEE CT have?
Some of 14 CHEROKEE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 CHEROKEE CT currently offering any rent specials?
14 CHEROKEE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 CHEROKEE CT pet-friendly?
No, 14 CHEROKEE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sussex County.
Does 14 CHEROKEE CT offer parking?
Yes, 14 CHEROKEE CT offers parking.
Does 14 CHEROKEE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 CHEROKEE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 CHEROKEE CT have a pool?
No, 14 CHEROKEE CT does not have a pool.
Does 14 CHEROKEE CT have accessible units?
No, 14 CHEROKEE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14 CHEROKEE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 CHEROKEE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 CHEROKEE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 CHEROKEE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
