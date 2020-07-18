14 CHEROKEE CT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac. If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac with over 3+ private, natural, wooded acres of land. The house is a recently renovated, sprawling, ranch home that has three over sized bedrooms, one full & two half baths. Enjoy one floor living at its finest with hardwood flooring throughout the home. There is an open concept family room/kitchen combo featuring a large eat-in gourmet kitchen with an expansive center island and separate breakfast bar.